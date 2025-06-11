The first part of the summer transfer window is over - but when does the second part open for business?

Sunderland, Leeds United and Burnley will all hope to have boosted their squads ahead of their big return to the Premier League.

With the first part of a unique summer transfer window now over, the newly promoted trio have experienced differing fortunes as they look to build on the momentum gained by their promotion and ensure they are fully prepared to take on the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City when the new campaign gets underway in August.

The main story of Sunderland’s summer transfer window so far was the departure of midfielder Jobe Bellingham to Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund. The England Under-21 international put the finishing touches to the deal on Tuesday as the Black Cats reportedly netted an initial £28m for the youngster and the move could become a club record sale if Bellingham triggers a number of add-ons during his time at Signal Iduna Park. Sunderland had already sold Championship play-off final match-winner Tommy Watson to Brighton and Hove Albion - but did complete a reported £20m deal to secure Roma midfielder Enzo Le Fee on a permanent deal after the Frenchman helped Regis Le Bris’ side to promotion.

For Burnley, the main focus has been on securing the permanent signings of loan stars Zian Flemming, Jaidon Anthony, Marcus Edwards and Bashir Humphreys, who will all form part of Scott Parker’s squad that will return to the top flight after just a one-year absence. The Clarets have also waved goodbye to veteran duo Nathan Redmond and Jonjo Shelvey after their contracts came to an end and will hope to retain the services of goalkeeper James Trafford, who is reportedly in talks over a move to Newcastle United.

Despite a raft of speculation, Championship winners Leeds are yet to secure a first signing of the summer and the only ‘arrivals’ are Jack Harrison, Sam Greenwood and Joe Gelhardt, who have returned to Elland Road after spending last season out on loan. Rasmus Kristensen has departed on a permanent basis as he joined Eintracht Frankfurt in a £4m deal after spending last season on loan with the Bundesliga club. The Whites have also released midfielder Joshua Guilavogui and loan signings Joe Rothwell and Manor Solomon have returned to parent clubs Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur.

With one part of the summer transfer window now closed, when can all three newly promoted clubs officially complete signings and when is deadline day?

When did the first part of the summer transfer window take place?

The summer transfer window has been split across two separate periods for the first time since transfer windows were introduced ahead of the 2002/03 season. This change was introduced to allow clubs competing in the new look FIFA Club World Cup to sign players ahead of the tournament in the United States. The ‘exceptional registration period’ introduced for the tournament meant this summer’s transfer window has been brought forward and officially opened for business on Sunday, June 1 and the first phase of the window will closed on Tuesday, June 10.

When does the second part of the summer transfer window open and close?

The second phase of the window will get underway on Monday, June 16 and will remain open until Monday, September 1. The deadline for deals to be completed will come at 7pm, four hours earlier than the usual 11pm deadline.

