The transfer values of the Sunderland squad after Jobe Bellingham completed a potential club record move to Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

Sunderland officially confirmed the potential club record sale of midfielder Jobe Bellingham on Tuesday as the England Under-21 international joined Borussia Dortmund.

The former Birmingham City youngster followed in the footsteps of his older brother Jude by agreeing to join the Bundesliga giants after impressing in the EFL. Just under two years have passed since Bellingham moved to Wearside and he has shown his class and composure throughout that time to become an integral figure within the Black Cats side.

As reported by the Echo, the initial fee is believed to be in the region of £28m and the deal could surpass the club record sale of Jordan Pickford to Everton if agreed add-ons totally around £5m are triggered throughout Bellingham’s time in Germany.

The midfielder’s final appearance for the club came in the dramatic Championship play-off final win against Sheffield United as Bellingham and his team-mates brought an end to Sunderland’s eight-year absence from the Premier League with a 2-1 Wembley win. However, the young midfielder will now focus his attention on representing his new club at the FIFA Club World Cup after putting the finishing touches to a move to Germany on Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking about his departure, Bellingham said: "I will always represent Wearside in all that I strive to achieve for the rest of my career, wherever that may be. I hope that I have made you proud along the way, and in return you have made me the player that has reached the heights I find myself at today. So thank you. I will love and remember you fondly for the rest of my life, from the bottom of my heart. I tried to embody the passion you have for the city on the football pitch and I’m so incredibly delighted that our journey came to an end with a victory at Wembley to restore the club in its rightful place. To the staff, players and most importantly the supporters thank you so much & good luck for the future. Jobe, Adopted Mackem."

Bellingham follows Wembley match-winner Tommy Watson in leaving the Stadium of Light this summer after the winger finalised a £10m move to Brighton and Hove Albion after the two clubs agreed terms in March. Sunderland will now focus on boosting their squad ahead of their return to the top flight and will hope to make use of the record income they have received so far this summer.

Bellingham was rated as one of Sunderland’s highest valued players during his time on Wearside - but what of the players he has left behind? We take a look at the values of the current Black Cats squad with the help of the transfer experts at TransferMarkt.

Sunderland squad values according to the transfer experts

Birmingham City have been linked with an audacious swoop for Sunderland wonderkid midfielder Chris Rigg. | Getty Images

Chris Rigg - £16.9m Enzo Le Fee - £15.2m Anthony Patterson - £11.8m Wilson Isidor - £10.2m Trai Hume - £10.2m Eliezer Mayenda - £10.2m Dan Ballard - £6.8m Dennis Cirkin - £6.8m Dan Neil - £6.3m Pierre Ekwah - £5.9m Romaine Mundle - £5.1m Patrick Roberts - £4.2m Timothee Pembele - £2.1m Abdoullah Ba - £2.1m Alan Browne - £1.9m Jenson Seelt - £1.7m Leo Hjelde - £1.7m Luke O’Nien - £1.3m Adil Aouchiche - £1.3m Nazariy Rusyn - £0.9m Aji Alese - £0.8m Ahmed Abdullahi - £0.8m Ian Poveda - £0.7m Niall Huggins - £0.6m Nectarios Triantis - £0.6m Milan Aleksic - £0.5m Hemir - £0.4m Joe Anderson - £0.1m Simon Moore - £0.1m

