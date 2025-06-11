Sunderland have sold Jobe Bellingham to Borussia Dortmund for a club-record fee

Borussia Dortmund's sporting director says that the club are confident that Jobe Bellingham can make an immediate impact at the club following his arrival from Sunderland.

Bellingham completed his move on Tuesday, signing a five-year deal in time to represent his new club at the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup. The 19-year-old is expected to immediately compete for a place in central midfield, with Sebastian Kehl hailing his 'remarkable' presence in central midfield.

Borussia Dortmund Sporting Director Sebastian Kehl said: “We’ve known Jobe for several years, and of course we have followed his progress very closely. He has taken another huge step forward in his development over the last year, and even at the age of 19 he has become a real leader. His commanding presence in central midfield is remarkable, and he will improve our team in various systems. We’re delighted that we were able to complete this deal before the FIFA Club World Cup so that we can see Jobe in our colours for the first time in the USA. He’s fit as a fiddle and raring to go – he’s determined to forge his own path at Borussia Dortmund and make his mark on how we play, and we’re confident that he will do exactly that.”

The club's managing director said that Bellingham was the 'perfect fit' for the club's philosophy.

Lars Ricken said: “Jobe is an extremely talented footballer with an impressive level of maturity and intelligence on the pitch for someone so young. We have no doubt that he’s the perfect fit for our philosophy of developing talented youngsters and giving them the opportunity to improve and establish themselves at the highest level. His professionalism, his dynamism and his hunger to succeed will make him a real asset for our team. We look forward to working with him, and we’re sure that he will have an important role to play in Borussia Dortmund’s future.”

Jobe Bellingham’s Sunderland farewell in full

Bellingham penned an emotional farewell to Sunderland fans on social media shortly before the deal was confirmed by most clubs.

Bellingham wrote: “Dear Sunderland, It’s time for me to say farewell to all the loyal people of Sunderland, who have powered me through two incredible years in Red & White. Your support, on so many occasions, has completely blown me away, especially in the times of adversity which we pulled through together. You welcomed me as a kid leaving home for the first time, and I am proud that our relationship has grown to be so strong ever since. Your support for the team and I since I arrived at your club was unwavering, and for that I am forever indebted to you as people and supporters.

I will aways represent Wearside in all that I strive to achieve in the rest of my career, wherever that may be. I hope that I have made you proud along the way, and in return you have made me the player that has reached the heights I find myself at today. So thank you. I will love and remember you fondly for the rest of my life, from the bottom of my heart.

I tried to embody the passion you have for the city on the football pitch and I’m so incredibly delighted that our journey came to an end with a victory at Wembley to restore the club in its rightful place. To the staff, players & most importantly the supporters thank you so much & good luck for the future. Jobe, Adopted Mackem.”