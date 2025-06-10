Sunderland youngster makes training revelation ahead of summer transfer decision

Sunderland have a number of big decisions to make on player’s short and long-term futures this summer

Sunderland youngster Harrison Jones has revealed that he is already back in training as he bids to prove that he can be part of the first-team group next season.

Jones enjoyed a breakthrough campaign on Wearside last time out, impressing head coach Régis Le Bris in training and then earning his full league debut. Jones kept his place in the squad for the play-off final win over Sheffield United, and has opened up on his pride at being involved in an interview with safc.com.

Jones also hailed both Le Bris and defender Luke O'Nien for their support in his impressive progress behind the scenes.

“I just want to give my all again,” Jones said.

“I’ve already started training again because I want to be in a good place when we come back. I know how high the level is, but I’m ready to work and keep pushing.

“From day one, the Head Coach showed trust in me. He backed me in training, gave me chances, and when he spoke publicly about me being a key part of the group that gave me such a lift. That kind of belief from someone like him means everything.

“Luke was brilliant with me. From the first session, he made me feel part of it. He was always talking to me, encouraging me, giving little bits of advice. He leads by example, and I’ve learned so much from just watching how he carries himself.”

The 20-year-old admitted Sunderland's promotion, and his part in it, still hadn't fully sunk in.

“I started the season focused on improving with the U21s, but every time I trained with the first team, I gave absolutely everything,” Jones said.

"I didn’t know where it would lead, but I just wanted to be ready. I found out the day before the final that I was in the squad. I couldn’t stop smiling. My family were over the moon. It meant the world to them and to me — and to be honest, they felt like I deserved it, which made me really proud. To come through the Academy, play at the Stadium of Light, and then be part of a squad that got promoted — it’s everything I dreamed about as a kid. It still doesn’t feel completely real.”

Harrison Jones’s transfer and contract situation explained

Jones is expected to be given a chance to impress in pre-season, though a loan move to the Scottish top tier or the higher divisions of the EFL is a distinct possibility.

The midfielder is under contract at the club for another two seasons, having signed an extension in December of last year.

Jones said at the time: “I can't thank the staff enough for their continuous support. It was only two years ago I spent the full season injured and didn't feature at all. To push on from that and make my debut was a real privilege.

"I know the hard work doesn't stop there. I want to keep reaching new levels to earn more opportunities in the squad. This is my home, this has been my life for nearly 15 years now. I'm excited to see what the future holds."