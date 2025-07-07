Sunderland close in on Talbi as reported talks continue for Laurienté, Suárez and Gonzalo in £100m summer spree...

Sunderland’s summer window is heating up, with the Black Cats now pushing ahead on multiple high-value deals as Régis Le Bris and Florent Ghisolfi look to strengthen the squad ahead of their Premier League return.

The club have already secured Enzo Le Fée, Habib Diarra and Noah Sadiki. Now, another wave of business is being lined up, with negotiations ongoing across Spain, Italy and Belgium.

Talbi medical imminent after Brugge breakthrough

That’s according to Belgian journalist Tomas Taecke of Het Laatste Nieuws, who reports the deal is worth over £17million including bonuses. Talbi is expected to sign a five-year deal and become Sunderland’s fourth senior signing of the summer.

The 20-year-old scored seven goals and registered five assists in 44 appearances last season. He’s regarded as one of the brightest attacking prospects in Belgian football and brings Champions League experience to the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland bid £25.3m for Gonzalo García

In a separate report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, Sunderland are said to have tabled a £25.3million offer for Real Madrid striker Gonzalo García.

The proposal includes a 25% sell-on clause and honours a €40million (£33.7m) buy-back clause previously agreed between Madrid and the player’s representatives. García has been the breakout star of the FIFA Club World Cup and leads the competition’s scoring charts under Xabi Alonso. Fichajes say Sunderland are “investing heavily in a player who has already proven he doesn’t weigh down the shirt, even on the most demanding stages.”

Talks held for Sassuolo’s Laurienté

Sunderland have also opened talks with Sassuolo for French winger Armand Laurienté, according to L’Équipe.

The 26-year-old scored 19 goals and assisted five more in 34 appearances as Sassuolo won the Serie B title and secured promotion back to the top flight. He was named Serie B’s Player of the Season and is entering the final year of his contract. A fee of around £17million has been mentioned, with Sunderland pushing to reunite Laurienté with Le Bris after their successful time together at Lorient.

Interest remains in Suárez

Sunderland’s long-standing interest in Almería striker Luis Javier Suárez remains alive, despite growing competition. The Colombian forward scored 31 goals in 43 appearances last season and is attracting serious interest from Liverpool, Manchester United, Sporting CP, Juventus and Atlético Madrid.

Portuguese outlet A Bola report that Sporting are yet to meet Almería’s £21.1million valuation. However, earlier claims from Spanish journalist Jose Gomez Perez suggest Sunderland have already submitted a bid that exceeds the selling club’s internal valuation.

El Aynaoui added to midfield watchlist

Sunderland are also among the clubs tracking Lens midfielder Neil El Aynaoui, according to reports in France. The 24-year-old scored eight Ligue 1 goals last season and has caught the eye with his energetic box-to-box displays.

AS Roma have reportedly tabled a £17million (€20million) bid, but Lens are holding out for more. Leeds United, Wolves, AC Milan and Juventus are also said to be interested. El Aynaoui has two years remaining on his deal and is well known to Ghisolfi from their time together at Lens. A package of around £20million is thought to be the number Lens are looking for.

Sunderland transfer summary:

Here’s a breakdown of the reported fees and transfer links:

Chemsedine Talbi – £17million (Club Brugge)

Gonzalo García – £25.3million (Real Madrid)

Armand Laurienté – £17million (Sassuolo)

Luis Javier Suárez – £21.1million (Almería)

Neil El Aynaoui – £20million (RC Lens)

Total potential spend: £100.4million