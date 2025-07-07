Report claims Black Cats have made a formal offer including 25% sell-on clause and Real Madrid buy-back term.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have reportedly submitted a major offer for highly-rated striker Gonzalo García, with the club keen to land the 21-year-old from Real Madrid in what would be a landmark deal.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, the newly promoted Premier League side have tabled a proposal worth €30million (around £25.3million) plus a 25% sell-on clause, in a bid to tempt Madrid into doing business. The report adds that any deal could also include the €40million buy-back clause Los Blancos have previously negotiated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gonzalo, currently starring at the FIFA Club World Cup, leads the scoring charts and has been a key figure under Xabi Alonso. His performances have caught the eye of clubs across Europe, but Sunderland are said to be pushing hard to win the race for his signature.

“Sunderland’s management knows that adding Gonzalo would be a hugely impactful signing for a squad looking to consolidate its return to the elite of English football,” Fichajes report. “The club is investing heavily in a player who has already proven he doesn't weigh down the shirt, even on the most demanding stages.”

The Black Cats are believed to view García as a transformative talent, and a statement signing that reflects their growing ambition under Régis Le Bris, Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Florent Ghisolfi. While talks are ongoing and no deal has yet been finalised, Fichajes say Sunderland have “returned to the fray with a new formal offer” as they seek to outmanoeuvre rival clubs from across Europe.

Gonzalo’s movement, composure in front of goal and intelligence between the lines have made him one of the breakout stars of the tournament. Though Real Madrid have not yet indicated whether they are ready to part with the forward permanently, Sunderland’s bold approach is unlikely to go unnoticed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transfer details emerge as Aouchiche joins Aberdeen

Adil Aouchiche has joined Aberdeen on loan for the 2025–26 season, and the Dons have confirmed they hold an option to make the move permanent next summer for around £1.5million

The 22-year-old French midfielder made 37 appearances for Sunderland and also spent part of last season on loan at Portsmouth. Aouchiche said he felt “wanted” by Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin and is relishing the opportunity to compete in Europe. “I want to achieve things here and hopefully make some good memories,” he said.

Chemsdine Talbi closing in on £19.5million move

Sunderland’s move for Club Brugge star Chemsdine Talbi is now in the final stages, with the 19-year-old winger expected to complete a £19.5million switch to Wearside in the coming days.

Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad reported on Sunday that Talbi has been left out of Brugge’s pre-season trip to Glasgow to face Rangers. The forward is understood to be finalising his switch to the Stadium of Light and has been offered a five-year deal by Sunderland. He scored eight goals and provided five assists last term and ranked in the 95th percentile for key passes among wingers outside Europe’s top seven leagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Sources in Belgium say Brugge were desperate to keep hold of the teenager following his standout performances in the Champions League last season, particularly against Atalanta, but Sunderland’s €23million bid (around £19.5million) proved too strong to resist.