The 26-year-old was named Serie B Player of the Season after a standout year with I Neroverdi

Sunderland have opened talks with Sassuolo over a move for French forward Armand Laurienté, according to a report from L’Équipe.

The 26-year-old, who scored 19 goals and added five assists in 34 appearances during the 2024–25 campaign, was a standout performer as Sassuolo won the Serie B title and secured promotion back to Italy’s top flight at the first attempt. He was named Serie B’s Player of the Season in the process.

According to L’Équipe, Sunderland have "initiated discussions" with the Italian club over Laurienté’s availability, with the forward entering the final year of his contract and rated at around £17million. The report adds that the Black Cats are "pushing hard" to bring the player to Wearside as part of their continued squad overhaul following promotion to the Premier League.

Laurienté is well known to head coach Régis Le Bris, having worked under him during their time together at Lorient. A move to the Stadium of Light would see the forward reunited with his former boss – and join a growing French-speaking contingent that already includes Enzo Le Fée, Habib Diarra, and Noah Sadiki.

Born in France, Laurienté came through the ranks at Rennes before making his senior breakthrough during loan spells with Orléans and Lorient. He joined Sassuolo in August 2022 and quickly established himself as a dynamic wide option, capable of playing off either flank or centrally.

Across two seasons in Italy, he has made 102 appearances, scoring 31 goals. Last season, he was especially prolific, averaging a goal every 1.8 matches in Serie B. His ability to cut inside, beat defenders one-v-one, and contribute consistently in the final third has reportedly attracted interest from clubs in France and Germany, but it is Sunderland who have made the first formal move.

Should a deal be agreed, Laurienté would bring a blend of top-flight experience, promotion pedigree, and attacking versatility to a Sunderland side preparing for life back in the Premier League for the first time since 2017. While it remains to be seen whether Sassuolo will sanction a deal or demand a fee to offset the loss of their star player, the timing of the move, with just one year remaining on Laurienté’s deal, could open the door to negotiation.

L’Équipe’s report concludes that Sunderland are “serious” in their pursuit and confident that their project, combined with the presence of Le Bris and fellow Francophone players, could help convince Laurienté to make the switch.

Sam Johnstone linked following coaching appointment

Alan Nixon reported on Sunday morning that Sunderland could move for Wolves goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, once rated at around £10million, to provide top-flight competition for Patterson. The 31-year-old is admired by new Sunderland goalkeeping coach Neil Cutler, who previously worked with Johnstone at both Aston Villa and Wolves.

The experienced stopper has two years left on his contract at Molineux, but a loan deal could be explored. Sunderland had looked at options in Europe but are said to be considering domestic alternatives following Bulka’s decision to head to the Middle East.