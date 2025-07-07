Reports claim that the highly rated Belgian attacker is set for a medical at Sunderland in the coming days

Sunderland have reached a full agreement with Club Brugge to sign Belgian winger Chemsedine Talbi and a medical is now imminent, according to journalist Tomas Taecke of Het Laatste Nieuws.

Taecke reports that the two clubs finalised the deal late on Sunday, with the total package worth over €20million ( £17million) including performance-related bonuses. Talbi is expected to travel to Wearside today alongside his representatives, where he will undergo a medical before signing a long-term contract.

HLN describe the move as a “done deal”, with Talbi poised to become the Black Cats’ fourth senior signing of the summer window following the arrivals of Enzo Le Fée, Habib Diarra and Noah Sadiki. On social media Taecke wrote: “Club Brugge and Sunderland reached an agreement late last night regarding Chemsdine Talbi. He is heading to England today for his medical test. Club will receive well over 20million including bonuses.”

The 20-year-old managed seven goals and five assists from 44 appearances in all competitions last season and is regarded as one of Belgium’s brightest attacking prospects. Talbi made his breakthrough at Club Brugge after progressing through the youth system at Club NXT, scoring his first league goal in a 3–0 win over Kortrijk last September and making his Champions League debut against Borussia Dortmund soon after.

Capable of operating across the front line or in an advanced midfield role, Talbi brings pace, technical quality and an eye for goal – traits that have attracted interest from clubs across Europe in recent months. Born in Belgium but eligible to represent Morocco at international level, Talbi has featured for Belgium’s youth teams and is tipped to break into the senior setup in the near future.

Should the deal be finalised as expected, Talbi will sign a five-year contract and compete for a starting role in Régis Le Bris’ system, offering further attacking depth and top-level experience as Sunderland gear up for their return to the Premier League. The signing would mark another major statement from sporting director Florent Ghisolfi, who continues to reshape Sunderland’s squad with a blend of young talent and continental pedigree.

Sam Johnstone linked following coaching appointment

Alan Nixon reported on Sunday morning that Sunderland could move for Wolves goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, once rated at around £10million, to provide top-flight competition for Patterson. The 31-year-old is admired by new Sunderland goalkeeping coach Neil Cutler, who previously worked with Johnstone at both Aston Villa and Wolves.

The experienced stopper has two years left on his contract at Molineux, but a loan deal could be explored. Sunderland had looked at options in Europe but are said to be considering domestic alternatives following Bulka’s decision to head to the Middle East.