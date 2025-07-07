Black Cats linked with Lens midfielder Neil El Aynaoui, who impressed in Ligue 1 and Europe last season

Sunderland are among the clubs reportedly tracking Lens midfielder Neil El Aynaoui this summer, with competition from both the Premier League and Serie A as the 24-year-old’s profile continues to rise.

According to a report from Foot Mercato, Sunderland have entered the frame for the Morocco youth international, joining a growing list of suitors that includes Roma, Leeds United, Wolves, AC Milan, Juventus and Aston Villa. The player is under contract with RC Lens until 2027.

El Aynaoui – a former AS Nancy prospect – enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2024-25, scoring eight goals in Ligue 1 and making five European appearances, including matches in both the UEFA Champions League and Europa League. After joining Lens for just €600,000 (£510,000) in 2023, the midfielder’s market value has soared, and Sunderland could face a battle to land him.

Italian giants Roma are understood to have made the first concrete move. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that the Serie A side submitted an opening bid worth around €20million (£17million), but that offer is not expected to meet Lens’ asking price.

Lens are reportedly keen to keep hold of the player for at least one more season, particularly given the departures of several key squad members over the past 12 months. However, a serious offer in excess of £20million could test their resolve – and Sunderland are said to be weighing their options.

The Black Cats, newly promoted to the Premier League, have already made major investments in their midfield with deals for Enzo Le Fée and Habib Diarra. But Sporting Director Florent Ghisolfi, who previously worked at Lens and helped oversee El Aynaoui’s signing, may now be attempting to reunite with the player on Wearside.

Tactically, El Aynaoui is known for his ability to operate in both holding and box-to-box roles, combining defensive work rate with technical precision and a knack for arriving in the final third. He could complement Sunderland’s current midfield options and provide additional European experience as Régis Le Bris looks to solidify the squad for Premier League survival.

The 24-year-old, who holds dual French-Moroccan nationality, was called up to the Morocco U23 squad in 2023 and is widely tipped for a senior international debut in the near future. He is also the son of retired Moroccan tennis star Younes El Aynaoui.

A deal for El Aynaoui would not come cheap, and with multiple top clubs circling, Sunderland may need to move quickly if they want to turn interest into something more concrete. Whether or not Ghisolfi can leverage his previous relationship with the player remains to be seen, but the links underline Sunderland’s ambition to add both quality and European pedigree to their squad in the top flight.

Sam Johnstone linked following coaching appointment

Alan Nixon reported on Sunday morning that Sunderland could move for Wolves goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, once rated at around £10million, to provide top-flight competition for Patterson. The 31-year-old is admired by new Sunderland goalkeeping coach Neil Cutler, who previously worked with Johnstone at both Aston Villa and Wolves.

The experienced stopper has two years left on his contract at Molineux, but a loan deal could be explored. Sunderland had looked at options in Europe but are said to be considering domestic alternatives following Bulka’s decision to head to the Middle East.