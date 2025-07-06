Luis Suárez transfer update as Sunderland face Liverpool and Sporting CP competition for prolific striker

Sunderland will face competition from Almería striker Luis Javier Suárez, according to the latest reports emerging from Europe this weekend.

Interest in the Colombian international striker is reportedly intensifying, with fresh reports linking Liverpool, Sporting CP, and other major European clubs with a move for the 27-year-old, who has also been linked with Sunderland after their promotion to the Premier League. Suárez, who netted 31 goals in 43 appearances across all competitions last season, is one of the most in-demand forwards on the market this summer. Reports last week claimed that Sunderland had made an offer for the player.

However, according to new claims from Portuguese outlet A Bola, his transfer situation remains unresolved as Sporting CP wait to see whether Viktor Gyökeres will depart the Estádio José Alvalade. If the Swedish striker does move on, Sporting are poised to act swiftly, with Suárez identified as their top replacement. The report also notes that Manchester United, Juventus, Atlético Madrid, and Liverpool are all monitoring the situation, with Sunderland listed among the interested parties.

Despite this, A Bola state that only Sporting have so far made a concrete approach. That conflicts with recent reports from Spanish journalist Jose Gomez Perez, who revealed Sunderland had tabled an official bid that bettered Almería’s internal valuation, though the La Liga side are still holding out for around €25million (£21.1million). Sporting, for their part, reportedly consider that price too steep at this stage.

Suárez is believed to be weighing up all options carefully. The forward is keen to play in the Champions League, which may give clubs like Sporting and Liverpool an edge in negotiations. However, sources close to the situation insist that Sunderland have not been formally turned down, with a so-called ‘gentleman’s agreement’ between player and club potentially allowing for flexibility in the decision-making process.

The striker’s CV certainly backs up the widespread interest. Suárez has five senior caps for Colombia and has enjoyed successful spells in Spain with Granada and Almería, as well as a brief stint with Marseille in Ligue 1. His haul of 33 goals over the past two La Liga campaigns puts him among the most prolific South American strikers currently playing outside the traditional elite leagues.

Sunderland remain keen to add firepower to Régis Le Bris’ squad ahead of their Premier League return, with attacking reinforcements viewed as a top priority alongside moves for a goalkeeper and additional midfield depth. Suárez would represent a marquee addition, but as things stand, the race for his signature appears far from settled with several top European clubs said to be interested in the attacker this summer.