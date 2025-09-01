Sunderland linked with £59m strikers, Chelsea recall talks and Geertruida loan hijack ahead of deadline

With the transfer deadline fast approaching, Sunderland remain active in the market as Kristjaan Speakman and Régis Le Bris look to strengthen the squad ahead of Monday’s 7pm cut-off.

From potential incomings to possible outgoings, here’s everything you need to know about the latest developments surrounding the Black Cats:

Chelsea could recall Marc Guiu amid injury crisis

Marc Guiu’s loan spell at Sunderland could be cut short, with Chelsea considering recalling the 19-year-old striker following Liam Delap’s injury, according to The Telegraph. Guiu, who joined on loan earlier this summer after signing for Chelsea from Barcelona, has made two appearances for Sunderland, scoring his first goal in the Carabao Cup defeat to Huddersfield Town.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Guiu’s return to Stamford Bridge is “one of the options” Chelsea are considering, with talks expected to follow. Sunderland’s agreement does not include a recall clause, meaning any move would require a fresh arrangement between the two clubs. Reports late last night suggested that the Blues and Black Cats had agreed a deal for the player to return to London.

Sunderland ‘enter race’ for Geertruida amid transfer hijack twist

French outlet Mercato reports that Sunderland have “entered the fray” to sign Lutsharel Geertruida, attempting to hijack Marseille’s move for the Netherlands international. Marseille are believed to have reached a contractual agreement with the 25-year-old defender and are negotiating a potential loan deal with RB Leipzig.

However, Sunderland are reportedly exploring a late move for the versatile defender, who can play right-back, centre-back or defensive midfield. Geertruida only joined Leipzig from Feyenoord last summer in a deal worth around £17million and remains highly rated, having helped his former club win the Eredivisie title in 2022-23.

Sunderland have struck an agreement with RB Leipzig to sign Geertruida on an initial loan deal with an option to buy, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein. The player has been granted permission to undergo a medical ahead of completing his move to the Stadium of Light before the transfer window closes. The Black Cats looked to have hijacked Olympique de Marseille’s move for the versatile defender.

Sunderland among clubs linked with Openda and Brobbey

Sunderland have been linked with a sensational late-window move for Loïs Openda, with reports in Germany and France claiming the Black Cats are monitoring the situation alongside Aston Villa, Bayern Munich, and Juventus.

Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that Leipzig value the Belgian striker at over €40million (around £34.1m) and would consider a loan with an obligation to buy. Openda, 25, joined Leipzig from Lens last summer in a deal worth up to £39million and finished his debut season as the Bundesliga club’s top scorer, netting 24 goals in all competitions. However, it looks like Juventus are leading the way to sign the attacker.

Sunderland are also reportedly working on a deal to sign Ajax striker Bryan Brobbey ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline, according to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano.

Romano claims talks are underway between Sunderland and Ajax as the Black Cats look to strengthen their forward line, with Marc Guiu expected to return to Chelsea before the window closes. While Romano describes the deal as “not easy”, Sunderland are said to be pushing hard to secure a late agreement for the 22-year-old Netherlands international.

The forward is expected to command a fee in the region of £21million to £25million, with Ajax having initially paid £16.25million to re-sign him from RB Leipzig in 2022. Brobbey has since scored 56 goals and provided 24 assists in 163 appearances for the Dutch giants and was named Ajax Player of the Year for the 2023-24 season after hitting 22 goals across all competitions.

Harrison Jones attracting EFL and international loan interest

Sunderland youngster Harrison Jones is a candidate to leave on loan before the deadline, The Echo understands. The 20-year-old, who has been converted from midfield into a more defensive role, is keen to secure regular senior minutes this season, with EFL clubs showing interest and the player open to a possible international move.

Jones, an Academy of Light graduate, has been highly regarded by Sunderland’s academy staff and impressed Régis Le Bris during pre-season. Any deal would be designed to aid his development and ensure valuable first-team experience.

Patrick Roberts attracting La Liga interest

Sunderland winger Patrick Roberts is attracting growing interest from the Championship, with Derby County among several clubs keen on a possible deal before the transfer deadline, according to reports.

The Sun and Alan Nixon claims Derby are exploring the possibility of signing the 28-year-old and could make a cash offer to beat rival Championship clubs to his signature. It is understood the Rams would be prepared to offer Roberts a three-year contract, while Sunderland are likely to consider selling at the right price.

