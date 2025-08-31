Chelsea are considering recalling Marc Guiu from Sunderland after an injury blow, according to Fabrizio Romano and The Telegraph

Guiu joined the Black Cats on loan earlier this summer in what was viewed as a major coup, having signed for Chelsea from Barcelona last year. The teenager has already made two appearances for Sunderland this season, scoring his first goal in the Carabao Cup defeat to Huddersfield Town earlier this month. His bright start at the Stadium of Light gave hope that he could kick on under Régis Le Bris in the Premier League campaign.

However, The Telegraph report that Chelsea are now exploring a potential recall after Delap suffered an injury during their 2-0 win over Fulham on Saturday. The 21-year-old is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks, leaving the Blues short of options up front.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed that Marc Guiu’s return to Stamford Bridge is “one of the options” Chelsea are considering, adding that talks are expected to follow. The deal Sunderland struck does not include a formal recall clause, meaning any move would depend on an agreement being reached between the two clubs.

Guiu, who signed for Chelsea from Barcelona last summer, featured regularly for the London club in the Europa Conference League last season, scoring six goals in the competition. His potential early return would be a blow for Sunderland, who had been hopeful the teenager could provide valuable depth in attack during their first Premier League campaign since promotion.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s attacking situation remains fluid, with Nicolas Jackson’s proposed loan move to Bayern Munich now under review following Delap’s setback. The Blues are also assessing external options, with Sporting Lisbon striker Conrad Harder reportedly on their radar. With talks between Chelsea and Sunderland set to continue, Guiu’s immediate future could be decided in the final hours of the transfer window ahead of Monday’s 7pm deadline.

Le Bris offers Dan Neil contract update

Le Bris has provided an update on the club’s ongoing contract talks with midfielder Dan Neil, who has entered the final 12 months of his current deal.

Neil could leave for nothing next summer if no agreement is reached, but Le Bris remains optimistic that a solution can still be found before the player can technically sign for another club in January. “It’s the normal life of a player and a club,” Le Bris said.

The Sunderland head coach added: “It is always a shared decision in the end. If we can’t find a solution and he stays, then I, as a manager, will be happy because he is a good player and a good person. He is really well-connected with the project.”

However, Le Bris still sounded hopeful when pressed further on the situation between Neil and the club: “Then at the end of the season, if he has to leave, then he will leave if we can’t find any other solution. I still think there is a chance of progress [over a contract], though. I am still optimistic.”

Neil, 23, reportedly turned down interest from Premier League and La Liga clubs earlier this summer to remain at Sunderland and fight for his place in Le Bris’ side. Despite fierce competition for midfield spots following a significant summer investment, his focus remains on fulfilling his boyhood ambition of representing his hometown club in the Premier League. Despite that, a new deal between Neil and Sunderland has yet to be agreed upon.

