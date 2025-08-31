Sunderland youngster Harrison Jones is attracting EFL and overseas interest ahead of a potential loan move.

Sunderland youngster Harrison Jones is a candidate to leave on loan before the transfer deadline, with the player’s camp now keen for the midfielder-turned-defender to secure regular senior minutes, The Echo understands.

There is strong interest from clubs in the EFL and abroad, while the 20-year-old would also be open to an international move should the right opportunity arise. Jones, an Academy of Light graduate, has been highly regarded by Sunderland’s academy staff and has impressed Régis Le Bris since stepping up to first-team involvement.

Speaking ahead of the Brentford game, Sunderland head coach Le Bris left the door open for a potential move before the window closes. “The last couple of days are always a crazy period,” he said. “I think every club waits until the last minute to decide.”

Le Bris also expressed confidence that Sunderland can facilitate exits for players who need game time elsewhere. “Yes, I’m confident and we’ll work until the end to find the best solution,” he added. “The conversations are still ongoing with them. We are not disconnected. We know them as players, as people as well. We respect them, respect the contract.

“It’s not just one direction. It’s both directions. After that, we know that we can involve 20 players. If we have 22, 23, 24, some of them won’t be involved in every session or for the team sheet. But the season is really long with many injuries, suspensions and events.”

Jones has progressed rapidly through Sunderland’s youth system and made his first-team debut on 13 August 2024 in an EFL Cup tie against Preston North End. He earned his first start in the FA Cup against Stoke City in January and made his Championship debut as a late substitute during a 2-1 win away at Sheffield Wednesday on 28 February.

Highly thought of by Le Bris and Sunderland’s academy coaches, Jones featured in the senior squad during last season’s Championship campaign and was included in the club’s pre-season plans ahead of their Premier League return. However, with increased competition for places following Sunderland’s summer spending, the club and player are exploring options to secure him consistent minutes at senior level this season.

Le Bris offers Dan Neil contract update

Le Bris has provided an update on the club’s ongoing contract talks with midfielder Dan Neil, who has entered the final 12 months of his current deal.

Neil could leave for nothing next summer if no agreement is reached, but Le Bris remains optimistic that a solution can still be found before the player can technically sign for another club in January. “It’s the normal life of a player and a club,” Le Bris said.

The Sunderland head coach added: “It is always a shared decision in the end. If we can’t find a solution and he stays, then I, as a manager, will be happy because he is a good player and a good person. He is really well-connected with the project.”

However, Le Bris still sounded hopeful when pressed further on the situation between Neil and the club: “Then at the end of the season, if he has to leave, then he will leave if we can’t find any other solution. I still think there is a chance of progress [over a contract], though. I am still optimistic.”

Neil, 23, reportedly turned down interest from Premier League and La Liga clubs earlier this summer to remain at Sunderland and fight for his place in Le Bris’ side. Despite fierce competition for midfield spots following a significant summer investment, his focus remains on fulfilling his boyhood ambition of representing his hometown club in the Premier League. Despite that, a new deal between Neil and Sunderland has yet to be agreed upon.

