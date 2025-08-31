Sunderland have reportedly entered the race to sign Netherlands international Lutsharel Geertruida on loan from RB Leipzig

Sunderland have reportedly entered the race to sign Netherlands international Lutsharel Geertruida, with French outlet Mercato claiming the Premier League club are attempting to hijack Olympique de Marseille’s move for the versatile defender.

According to the report, Marseille have already reached a contractual agreement with the 25-year-old and are now in negotiations with RB Leipzig over a potential loan deal. However, the same source suggests that Sunderland have “entered the fray” and are “trying to snatch the prize” as they look to strengthen their defensive options before Monday’s 7pm transfer deadline.

Geertruida only joined Leipzig from Feyenoord last summer in a deal worth around £17million, signing a five-year contract after helping the Rotterdam club win the Eredivisie title in the 2022-23 season. Despite his reputation as one of the Netherlands’ most talented defenders, the move has yet to fully take off for the player, and Leipzig are now open to sanctioning a temporary exit if the right agreement is reached.

A highly versatile option, Geertruida can play as a right-back, centre-back, or defensive midfielder, making him an attractive target for Sunderland and head coach Régis Le Bris, who remains keen to add quality and depth ahead of the deadline.

The Dutch international has already earned several caps for the Netherlands senior team, making his debut in March 2023 against France during Euro 2024 qualifying. He was also part of the squad for UEFA Euro 2024, featuring in the group stage match against France and impressing with his defensive awareness and ability to play out from the back. Before joining Leipzig, Geertruida rose through the ranks at Feyenoord, where he made his debut in 2017 and went on to play a key role in their KNVB Cup triumph and Europa Conference League final appearance in 2022.

While Marseille remain in pole position after agreeing personal terms, Sunderland’s late interest could complicate negotiations and potentially push Leipzig into considering alternative offers. With the transfer deadline looming, Geertruida’s future is expected to be decided in the coming days.

Le Bris offers Dan Neil contract update

Le Bris has provided an update on the club’s ongoing contract talks with midfielder Dan Neil, who has entered the final 12 months of his current deal.

Neil could leave for nothing next summer if no agreement is reached, but Le Bris remains optimistic that a solution can still be found before the player can technically sign for another club in January. “It’s the normal life of a player and a club,” Le Bris said.

The Sunderland head coach added: “It is always a shared decision in the end. If we can’t find a solution and he stays, then I, as a manager, will be happy because he is a good player and a good person. He is really well-connected with the project.”

However, Le Bris still sounded hopeful when pressed further on the situation between Neil and the club: “Then at the end of the season, if he has to leave, then he will leave if we can’t find any other solution. I still think there is a chance of progress [over a contract], though. I am still optimistic.”

Neil, 23, reportedly turned down interest from Premier League and La Liga clubs earlier this summer to remain at Sunderland and fight for his place in Le Bris’ side. Despite fierce competition for midfield spots following a significant summer investment, his focus remains on fulfilling his boyhood ambition of representing his hometown club in the Premier League. Despite that, a new deal between Neil and Sunderland has yet to be agreed upon.

