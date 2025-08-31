Sunderland confirmed Trey Ogunsuyi’s loan exit before facing Brentford amid links to £34m striker Loïs Openda.

Sunderland have been linked with a sensational late-window move for RB Leipzig striker Loïs Openda, with German and French reports claiming several Premier League clubs – including the Black Cats and Aston Villa – are monitoring the situation ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.

Here, we take you through all of the latest transfer gossip that you may have missed as Sunderland defeated Brentford 2-1 at the Stadium of Light in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon”

Sunderland, Bayern Munich and Aston Villa linked with £34m Openda

According to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, Juventus have entered direct talks with RB Leipzig over the Belgian striker, but Premier League clubs are “ready to enter the race”, with Sunderland among those named as interested parties.

Leipzig are demanding more than €40million – around £34.1million – and Philipp Hinze of Sky Sport Germany adds that the Bundesliga side would consider “realistic conditions”, including a loan deal with an obligation to buy. A permanent transfer is also possible, with Leipzig open to offers in the final days of the window.

Bayern Munich are also said to have turned their attention to RB Leipzig forward Loïs Openda, who is also attracting interest from Sunderland, Aston Villa, and Juventus ahead of Monday’s deadline. Bayern had been close to agreeing a season-long loan deal for Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, but an injury to Liam Delap in Chelsea’s recent clash with Fulham has forced the Premier League side to reconsider their stance. Despite pushback from Jackson and his representatives, Chelsea are now reluctant to sanction the move.

Openda, 25, joined Leipzig from Lens in July 2023 for a fee reported to be in the region of €43million to €46million (£36.7million–£39.3million), plus potential bonuses of €6million. The Belgium international enjoyed a prolific debut season, scoring 24 Bundesliga goals and finishing as Leipzig’s top scorer – behind only Harry Kane and Serhou Guirassy in the league. This season, Openda has continued his impressive form, including a brace against Bayer Leverkusen on 31 August that ended their 15-month unbeaten run in the Bundesliga.

Sunderland confirm Trey Ogunsuyi loan to Falkirk

Sunderland have confirmed that Trey Ogunsuyi has joined Falkirk on loan for the remainder of the 2025-26 season. The 18-year-old striker, who recently signed a new long-term contract on Wearside, will spend the campaign in the Scottish Premiership to gain senior experience.

Ogunsuyi scored 15 goals in 20 youth appearances last season and made his senior debut in the FA Cup, earning a reputation as one of Sunderland’s brightest academy prospects. Academy manager Robin Nicholls described the move as an “important step” in Ogunsuyi’s development.

He said: “It’s great to see Trey take this important step in his development. The opportunity to experience senior football in an environment as competitive as the SPL will be invaluable, and I have every confidence he will make a positive impact.”

