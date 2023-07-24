Sunderland have returned from their pre-season trip to America and will hold an open training session at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday before playing further friendlies against Mallorca and Hartlepool United.

Here, though, we take a look at the main Sunderland and Championship transfer headlines that you may have missed with the window still open for clubs:

Sunderland have sanctioned a move for young defender Joe Anderson, who has joined League One side Shrewsbury Town on loan until the end of the season. The ex-Everton man joins former Black Cats players Morgan Feeney, Tom Flanagan, Aiden O'Brien and Carl Winchester.

Leeds United attacker Joe Gelhardt has been linked with a move to Serie A side Leece. The ex-Wigan Athletic man joined Sunderland during the January transfer window on loan and played 20 times in the Championship, scoring three and assisting three as Sunderland reached the play-offs.

Former Sunderland loanee Amad Diallo has posted an update on his Instagram after he was injured during Manchester United's pre-season clash against Arsenal and left the stadium in crutches and has confirmed that the injury is not as bad as first feared.

Striker Matija Frigan has completed a move to Belgian club KVC Westerlo - following reported interest from Sunderland. The Black Cats are said to have a bid of around £3.4million turned down for the attacker, who has signed a five-year deal with the Belgian club.

