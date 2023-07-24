Former Sunderland loanee Amad Diallo has posted an update on his Instagram after he was injured during Manchester United's pre-season clash against Arsenal and left the stadium in crutches.

The Ivorian was brought on at half-time by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag but was quickly subbed after picking up a twisted ankle against the Gunners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amad was then taken to a medical room at the MetLife Stadium and received treatment on his ankle only to emerge on crutches and with strapping on his ankle following the game.

After the game, Amad took to his Instagram, which he recently cleared, and said: "I feared the worst. ALHAMDOULILAH nothing serious. Back soon Inch’ALLAH."

Sunderland, Leeds United and Southampton have been linked with a loan move for Amad during the summer transfer window

The attacker scored 14 goals in 42 appearances for Sunderland as Tony Mowbray’s side reached the Championship play-offs, with the forward becoming a popular figure at the Stadium of Light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United have the option to extend Amad’s deal by a further year until 2026, after signing the player for a reported £19million, plus £18.2million in add-ons, in 2021, taking the total package for Amad to around £37.2million if certain criteria are met.

Reports last month stated that the attacker would prefer a return to Sunderland if Manchester United decide to loan him out again this summer.