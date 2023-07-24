Striker Matija Frigan has completed a move to Belgian club KVC Westerlo - following reported interest from Sunderland.

Croatian newspaper sportske novosti initially claimed the Black Cats had an offer of around £3.4million turned down by the player’s former club HNK Rijeka earlier this month.

Frigan, who scored 14 goals in 27 appearances in the Croatian top flight last season, was said to be valued at around £5.2million by Rijeka, while SPL side Rangers were also credited with interest.

Yet the 20-year-old Croat has now signed a five-year deal with K.V.C. Westerlo, who finished seventh in the Belgian top flight last season.

Sunderland are still trying to sign at least one more striker this summer, with Ross Stewart set to miss the start of the upcoming campaign as he recovers from an Achilles injury.