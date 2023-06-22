Kristjaan Speakman says that he remains 'really optimistic' that Sunderland can reach an agreement over a new long-term contract for Ross Stewart as the Scot closes in on a return to fitness.

Stewart has not played for Sunderland since suffering a major achilles injury in the FA Cup third round tie at Fulham, and is now entering the final year of the contract he signed to make the switch from Ross County in January 2021.

The Scot has been a huge success on Wearside, and managed 11 goals in just 17 appearances during an injury-hit campaign last time out.

Speaking at the Foundation of Light's fixture release breakfast on Thursday morning, Speakman confirmed the 26-year-old is making good progress in his recovery but is unlikely to be fully fit for the beginning of the Championship campaign. Sunderland will face Ipswich Town at the Stadium of Light on Sunday August 6th, live on Sky Sports.

Stewart has been working hard at the Academy of Light over the summer in a bid to get back to fitness, but he still has a little way to go as his teammates begin pre-season training on Monday.

"Ross won’t be [ready] at the front end of the pre-season period, it’s more likely to be in the middle or towards the end.

"I wouldn’t want to give out false information to anyone and we'll have to see [how he progresses] but that means we would doubt whether he will be ready to start the season.

"All the injured players have been working really hard during the summer with the medical staff."

Sunderland had been in dialogue with Stewart over a new deal for some time before his injury in January, and the Sporting Director said that those talks will continue.

The Black Cats have announced new deals for Trai Hume and Dennis Cirkin this summer, and remain hopeful that Stewart will follow at some stage in the weeks and months ahead.

Speakman has suggested that Stewart's recovery is likely to come first, as he looks to replicate his excellent goalscoring form across the last two seasons.

"It’s just an ongoing conversation," Speakman said, speaking to supporters at the Beacon of Light.

"We’ve been working really, really hard with the squad, we had a good conversation with Trai Hume and we managed to get that concluded.

"We had an equally long with Dennis Cirkin and we’ve just managed to get that concluded, so I’m really optimistic that we can try to tick off some of these additional ones on the to-do list.

"I’ve said all along that it has to work for both sides, and that doesn’t mean there is any negativity on either side. As a player you’ve got to be comfortable with your deal and as a club you’ve got to manage everything from your side with budgets etc.

"Hopefully we can find a conclusion, and Ross getting fit is obviously going to be a key factor in that."