Sunderland have been linked with Croatian forward Matija Frigan - but what do we know about his situation?

The Black Cats are still trying to sign another striker this summer, with Ross Stewart expected to miss the start of the 2023/24 campaign as he recovers from an achilles injury.

A report in Croatia has claimed Sunderland have seen a bid rejected for Frigan, who was the top scorer for Croatian top-flight side HNK Rijeka last season.

Here’s what we know:

What’s been reported?

According to Croatian newspaper sportske novosti, Sunderland have had an opening bid of £3.4million rejected for Frigan.

The report claims Rijeka, who finished fourth in the Croatian top-flight last season, have been expecting bids for their top players and ‘it’s only a matter of time’ before some are sold.

Last season MLS side New York City FC reportedly had a bid rejected for Frigan, with Rijeka not prepared to sell the 20-year-old, or any of their players, for a fee below their valuation.

Rijeka head coach Damir Miskovic has recently stated any player sales will not be rushed.

SPL side Rangers were also credited with interest in Frigan in May, when it was reported Rijeka had put a £5.2million fee on the striker.

What type of player is he?

Frigan scored 14 goals in 27 appearances for Rijeka last season, predominantly playing as a centre-forward in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

He has also operated as a right winger and as part of a front two.

Frigan is around 6 ft 1 tall and has been compared to Italian striker Ciro Immobile by well-followed football Twitter account Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig. It lists the striker’s strengths as: “pace, finishing, instinct, movement, heading and ambidexterity.”

Can Sunderland afford him?

Sunderland have shown they have money to invest this summer, spending seven-figure fees on Luis Semedo, Jobe Bellingham and Jenson Seelt.

The Black Cats are not prepared to spend beyond their means, though, and were not prepared to compete with Championship rivals for former Everton striker Ellis Simms - who instead signed for Coventry for a reported £8million.