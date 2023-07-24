Sunderland have sanctioned a move for young defender Joe Anderson, who has joined League One side Shrewsbury Town on loan until the end of the season.

Anderson made four substitute appearances for the Black Cats after joining from Everton in January, with head coach Tony Mowbray stating earlier this year that he felt more experience in senior football would help the talented defender push for a place in the XI over the long term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has played a full part in Sunderland's pre-season campaign so far but with the Black Cats now returning from their US tour, they have decided that the time is right to sanction his short-term departure.

Anderson will now be able to push for a place in Shrewsbury Town's XI ahead of the new campaign, and will join former Black Cats Tom Flanagan, Carl Winchester and Aiden O'Brien at the club.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said the move would boost Anderson's first-team claims in the long run.

"Joe has settled within the first-team squad since his arrival in January and now is the right time for us to seek an opportunity for him to play regularly," Speakman said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This move will allow him to continue his development in a competitive senior environment and we hope that step allows him to return at some point and challenge for a place in our team. We look forward to supporting his progress closely throughout the forthcoming campaign and wish him well."

Shrewsbury Town head coach Matt Taylor, who replaced Steve Cotterill in the dugout over the course of the summer, said Anderson would come into contention for regular football in the upcoming campaign.

"Joe is a left-sided centre-back who possesses a beautiful left foot," he said.

"He is a young player with a really bright future ahead of him so I feel very fortunate to have secured him for the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a coaching staff we are very excited to work with him, he adds excellent competition to the squad and gives us the natural balance we want on the left-hand side.