News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Championship news: Leeds United's ex-Sunderland man attracting Serie A transfer interest

The former Sunderland loanee has been linked with a transfer move to Italy.

By James Copley
Published 24th Jul 2023, 11:49 BST- 1 min read

Leeds United attacker Joe Gelhardt has been linked with a move to Serie A, according to reports.

The ex-Wigan Athletic man joined Sunderland during the January transfer window on loan and played 20 times in the Championship, scoring three and assisting three as Sunderland reached the play-offs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, after Sunderland's defeat to Luton Town in the semi-final over two legs, the attacker returned to Elland Road to link back up with parent club Leeds United, who were relegated from the Premier League last campaign.

Gelhardt has now been linked with a move to Serie A club Leece with website CalcioLecce claiming that the Italian outfit holds an interest in the 21-year-old forward.

Most Popular

The Englishman has made a total of 41 appearances for Leeds, scoring twice and registering seven assists during his time at Elland Road and was expected to be part of new manager Daniel Farke's new-look Whites squad for the upcoming Championship season.

Related topics:Leeds UnitedDaniel FarkeElland RoadLuton TownPremier League