Leeds United attacker Joe Gelhardt has been linked with a move to Serie A, according to reports.

The ex-Wigan Athletic man joined Sunderland during the January transfer window on loan and played 20 times in the Championship, scoring three and assisting three as Sunderland reached the play-offs.

However, after Sunderland's defeat to Luton Town in the semi-final over two legs, the attacker returned to Elland Road to link back up with parent club Leeds United, who were relegated from the Premier League last campaign.

Gelhardt has now been linked with a move to Serie A club Leece with website CalcioLecce claiming that the Italian outfit holds an interest in the 21-year-old forward.