Sunderland transfer target spotted at Championship rivals after missing Everton games

Sunderland transfer target Tom Cannon was spotted at Preston North End over the weekend.

By James Copley
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 09:52 BST- 1 min read

Sunderland target Tom Cannon has been spotted at former loan club Preston North End.

The striker was absent from both of Everton's friendlies over the weekend as per our sister title Liverpool World.

Cannon didn't feature Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium or the Blues at Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park. However, reports have suggested he picked up a knock earlier this week.

The 20-year-old, though, was spotted at Preston North End, where he spent last season on loan. Dave Seddon, former Preston reporter for our sister title the Lancashire Evening Post, uploaded a picture of Cannon posing for a photograph outside of Deepdale before the Lilywhites’ pre-season clash against Aberdeen.

Preston are said to be extremely keen on bringing Cannon back to Deepdale with Sunderland having reportedly been priced out of a move for the attacker.

Manager Ryan Lowe said earlier this week via Lancs Live: "It's not fair to speak about TC at the moment because he's not our player. Everyone knows how we feel about TC and he knows, but ultimately he's Everton's player. When we are given the nod - if we are - to be able to do something then we'll obviously look to do it.

“But, we have to just be careful because he’s not ours now. He was loaned to us, which we massively respect from last season and we feel we improved him. I’d like to think, if there was an opportunity for him to go out on loan, that there’d only be one place he’d be choosing.”

