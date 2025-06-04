Sunderland have been credited with an interest in Max Johnston

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have identified Sturm Graz full-back Max Johnston as a potential replacement for Trai Hume should the Northern Ireland international leave Wearside this summer, according to reports.

Hume has impressed for the Black Cats in recent seasons, and was awarded the club’s Player of the Year accolade during their successful Championship promotion bid this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would appear that those performances have not gone unnoticed either, with reports suggesting that Premier League outfits Wolves and Everton - as well as a smattering of La Liga sides - are keeping tabs on the defender ahead of a potential summer bid.

But while Sunderland would be reluctant to part company with one of their most valuable assets ahead of a long-awaited return to the Premier League, reporter Ekrem Konur has provided a fresh update suggesting that they have a contingency plan in place.

What has been said about Sunderland’s reported interest in Max Johnston?

Writing on X, Konur claimed that Sunderland are keen on Sturm Graz right-back Max Johnston - but will only make a move for the Scot if Hume leaves the club this summer.

He said: “Sunderland have their eyes on Sturm Graz right-back Max Johnston—but only if Trai Hume seals a transfer to Wolves! Both Lens & Nice are closely watching the 21-year-old Scottish defender.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Johnston signed for Sturm Graz from Motherwell in 2023, and has since gone on 60 appearances for the Austrian side, as well as playing his way into the senior Scotland squad. The right-back is also the son of former Sunderland winger Allan Johnston, who featured for the Black Cats between 1997 and 2000.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

What is the situation surrounding Trai Hume’s Sunderland future?

Sunderland are exceptionally well placed to resist any offers for Hume this summer - a they will be confident can step up and be a key presence for them in the Premier League.

The full-back still has two years left to run on his current deal, and Sunderland hold an option to trigger a further year. It seems highly likely that they will seek to agree fresh terms this summer, given his development since he signed his last extension in the summer of 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland are determined to keep the core of their team together this summer, and financially their position will be significantly bolstered if Jobe Bellingham does join Borussia Dortmund for a fee in the region of £30 million or so. Sunderland have already banked a significant fee for Tommy Watson, who officially became a Brighton & Hove Albion player on Sunday. That deal will be worth around £11 million to Sunderland if all clauses are met.

Your next Sunderland read: Premier League makes significant ticket price announcement that will impact travelling Sunderland fans