Alan Browne has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for several clubs

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of unnamed Championship clubs are monitoring Alan Browne’s situation at Sunderland this summer, according to reports.

The Republic of Ireland international joined the Black Cats on a free transfer from Preston North End last year, and went on to make 22 league appearances across their successful Championship play-off push.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Wednesday, as part of their retained list, Sunderland confirmed that Browne - who is under contract at the Stadium of Light until 2027 - would be staying at the club for the time being, but a fresh update has suggested that he could be a target for several sides in the Football League this summer.

What has been said about Alan Browne’s Sunderland future?

According to Football League World, several clubs in the EFL are keeping “close tabs” on Browne's situation ahead of a potential departure from Wearside in the aftermath of Sunderland’s promotion to the Premier League last month.

It is suggested that there is a “general feeling” that the 30-year-old could struggle for minutes in the top flight next season, and as such, a number of sides are weighing up the possibility of a summer swoop.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has Kristjaan Speakman said about Alan Browne?

Speaking at the time of Browne’s arrival on Wearside last July, Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “Alan is a dynamic and versatile midfielder, who will complement the players within our squad and bring fresh qualities to our midfield.

“His availability is something we have closely followed throughout the last eight months and his ambition was at the forefront of our discussions. He believes he can fulfill those ambitions at Sunderland and after seeing our potential, he wants to play an important role in creating future success. We are delighted to welcome him to the club."

For his part, Browne added: “It’s a big change for me after being at Preston for such a long time, but it’s brilliant to be here. Sunderland is one of the biggest clubs in England and I can’t wait to get started. I captained Preston for some time, so hopefully I can bring those leadership qualities to the Stadium of Light and add to what is a very talented squad.”

Despite his vast experience - which includes 368 Championship outings and 37 senior caps for the Republic of Ireland - Browne has never played in the Premier League. Last season, of his 22 league appearances, just 13 were starts, and the midfielder also missed a significant chunk of the campaign due to a broken leg sustained in mid-November.

Your next Sunderland read: Premier League makes significant ticket price announcement that will impact travelling Sunderland fans