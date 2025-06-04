Sunderland are said to be interested in signing Christantus Uche from Getafe

Sunderland are one of several clubs keeping tabs on Nigerian midfielder Christantus Uche, according to reports.

The Black Cats are gearing up for a long-awaited return to the Premier League next term, and are being broadly touted for a busy summer of transfer activity. To that end, a number of names have already been linked with the Stadium of Light, with Getafe star Uche the latest in an ever-growing list.

But if Sunderland are to secure Uche’s services over the coming weeks, then they may have to fend off several of their top flight rivals, as well as a giant from La Liga.

What has been said about Sunderland’s interest in Christantus Uche?

According to journalist Ekrem Konur, Atletico Madrid are eager to sign Uche, while the Black Cats are part of a chasing pack keen to lure the 22-year-old to England this summer.

Writing on X, the reporter said: “Atletico Madrid are pushing to sign Nigerian midfielder Christantus Uche, but Premier League clubs are also in the race! Aston Villa, Newcastle, Leeds, Wolves, Brentford, Bournemouth, and Sunderland are closely monitoring Uche.”

This is not the first time that Uche has been linked with a move to England in recent days. Like Konur, fellow reporter Jose David Palacio provided an update on the popular talent, stating that the player has set his heart on leaving Getafe between now and the beginning of next season. It is also claimed that while there is interest from France and Italy, a move to the Premier League is most likely, with Leeds United and Brentford both said to be in pole position for his signature.

Palacio also suggests that Uche has a release clause of around £21 million written into his contract in Spain, but that his current employers would be willing to lower that price in an effort to reach an agreement.

Who is reported Sunderland target Christantus Uche?

Uche is a midfielder who plays for both Getafe and the Nigerian national team, having made his debut for the latter last month. Over the course of the 2024/25 campaign, he registered four goals and six assists across 33 La Liga outings, and is capable of playing in both the centre of the park, and as a more advanced attacking option.

After starting his career in his home country with Campos FA, Uche sealed a move to Spanish outfit Morelo CP in 2022, before joining AD Ceuta the following year. The 22-year-old would then sign for Getafe in the summer of 2024, and would go on to make 38 appearances in all competitions during his debut campaign in the top flight.

