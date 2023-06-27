The wheels are certainly turning at the Stadium of Light during the summer transfer window with Tony Mowbray's first-team squad having returned to the Academy of Light.

Sunderland have concluded the signings of Jobe Bellingham, Luis Hemir Semedo, Jenson Seelt and Nectar Triantis so far with senior duo Dennis Cirkin and Trai Hune signing new deals at the Stadium of Light in what has been a fruitful start to the summer for transfer bosses Kristjaan Speakman and Stuart Harvey.

The Echo also understands that teenager Chris Rigg was at the Academy of Light today with the 16-year-old due to sign a two-year scholarship contract amid interest from Newcastle United and Manchester United.

Sunderland have also announced that youth team striker Harry Gardiner has penned a one-year extension having been offered a new deal at the end of last season. However, 14-year-old goalkeeper Toby Bell looks to be exiting the Wearsiders to move to Chelsea.

In other news, Sunderland are one of several Championship clubs who have been linked with a loan move for Leeds United forward Sonny Perkins after the Whites' relegation from the Premier League.

Birmingham are still said to be interested in former Sunderland defender Dion Sanderson, who is rated at around £2million, but could face competition from Alex Neil's Stoke City. Reports have also suggested that the Blues do not have much room for manoeuvre financially.

Finally, rumoured Sunderland target Charlie Lindsay has been talking about his next move after his departure from Rangers this summer.

“I just want to go to a club who are ambitious because I want to kick on," the 19-year-old free agent told the Daily Record. "There is some interest from some big clubs in England, so we will see what develops.

"It is nice to hear there is interest but you can’t look into that too much. I just need to keep working hard. I have been training hard to make sure I am in the best shape wherever I end up next season.

"I want to push to get first-team minutes and to keep getting better as a player and a person. I just want to keep my career going forward.“

