Birmingham are still said to be interested in former Sunderland defender Dion Sanderson - but would face challenges to re-sign the 23-year-old.

Sanderson has spent two separate loan spells with Birmingham and made 31 Championship appearances for the Blues last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defender has two years left on his contract at parent club Wolves and would reportedly cost around £2million this summer.

Sunderland have been linked with a move for Sanderson, who made 26 League One appearances for the Black Cats during the 2020/21 season, but now appear well stocked at centre-back following the arrivals of Jenson Seelt and Nectarios Triantis.

Stoke City, managed by former Sunderland boss Alex Neil, have also been credited with strong interest in the defender and could have money to spend following the sale of Harry Souttar for a reported £15million in January.

According to Birmingham Live, The Blues ’don’t have much room for manoeuvre with regards to Financial Fair Play and ‘any deals would have to be carefully structured.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland and Birmingham have also been linked with Hoffenheim defender Melayro Bogarde this summer.

According to Football Insider, the two Championship clubs are ‘plotting moves’ for the 21-year-old, who has made 17 appearances for Hoffenheim’s first team, including 11 in the Bundesliga.

Over the last two seasons Bogarde, who can play as a centre-back, right-back and defensive midfielder, has been loaned out to Dutch clubs Groningen and PEC Zwolle.