New signing Jenson Seelt says he wants to reach the Premier League with Sunderland and can’t wait to play at the Stadium of Light.

The 20-year-old centre-back signed a five-year deal on Wearside last week, arriving from PSV Eindhoven for an undisclosed fee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked about his move to England, Seelt told Sunderland’s website: “It feels like I need a new challenge and when Sunderland came it was like a big opportunity for me. I think it’s a very good level.

“I want to go in the Premier League soon so I think we both have great plans for the future. I think I can make my potential.”

Seelt says Sunderland’s young squad and size of the club also persuaded him to join the Black Cats, following a conversation with head coach Tony Mowbray.

“Obviously I spoke with the coach and he showed me stats of young players who play a lot here,” the Dutchman added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I just think that’s very good for me to play minutes here and to get my level up.

“I said it to my parents as well, I can’t wait. I see videos of the supporters, I’ve seen the documentary and just can’t wait.

“I already knew it was very big and obviously the atmosphere will be very great. I can’t wait to get playing in front of the fans and just enjoy it.”