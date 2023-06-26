News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland transfer news: Jenson Seelt reveals key reasons he signed and Premier League ambitions

Jenson Seelt has been discussing his transfer to Sunderland and key reasons why he signed for the club.

Published 26th Jun 2023
Updated 26th Jun 2023

New signing Jenson Seelt says he wants to reach the Premier League with Sunderland and can’t wait to play at the Stadium of Light.

The 20-year-old centre-back signed a five-year deal on Wearside last week, arriving from PSV Eindhoven for an undisclosed fee.

When asked about his move to England, Seelt told Sunderland’s website: “It feels like I need a new challenge and when Sunderland came it was like a big opportunity for me. I think it’s a very good level.

“I want to go in the Premier League soon so I think we both have great plans for the future. I think I can make my potential.”

Seelt says Sunderland’s young squad and size of the club also persuaded him to join the Black Cats, following a conversation with head coach Tony Mowbray.

“Obviously I spoke with the coach and he showed me stats of young players who play a lot here,” the Dutchman added.

“I just think that’s very good for me to play minutes here and to get my level up.

“I said it to my parents as well, I can’t wait. I see videos of the supporters, I’ve seen the documentary and just can’t wait.

“I already knew it was very big and obviously the atmosphere will be very great. I can’t wait to get playing in front of the fans and just enjoy it.”

Asked about his qualities as a player, Seelt  replied: “I can play very good with the ball at my feet, I think my passing and dribbling to get the ball in front is very good. I enjoy to make a tackle and aerial duels.”

