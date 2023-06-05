Stoke have reportedly submitted a bid for former Sunderland defender Dion Sanderson - following suggestions he could return to Wearside.

Sanderson, 23, impressed on loan at Birmingham last season and still has two years left on his contract at parent club Wolves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been claimed both Sunderland and Birmingham are interested in re-signing the centre-back this summer, while Football Insider have reported Stoke, managed by former Black Cats boss Alex Neil, have formally joined the race to sign him.

Sanderson made 26 League One appearances while on loan at Sunderland during the 2020/21 campaign before his season was curtailed by a back injury.

Despite matches being played behind closed doors, the centre-back has fond memories of his time on Wearside after being named Sunderland supporters’ young player of the year.

“My time here at Sunderland has been class,” said Sanderson after collecting the award in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When I came here, all I wanted to do was just as much as I could to help the boys.

“I had to work hard to get in the team to begin with – I was in and out of the squad at the start, but since the head coach came in, he gave me a chance and everything I feel has gone well.

"The fans have been absolutely class, and for me it couldn’t have gone any better.”