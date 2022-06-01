Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sanderson made 27 appearances for the Black Cats during the 2021/22 season while on loan from Wolves, before his season was cut short by a back injury.

The central defender signed a long-term contract at Molineux, which will run until 2025, last summer, before being loaned out to Birmingham and QPR during the 2021/22 campaign.

But while Sanderson signed a new deal at Wolves less than 12 months ago, it’s been claimed that Sheffield United and Sunderland will try to sign the centre-back this summer.

Dion Sanderson playing for Sunderland.

Sheffield United were said to be interested in the defender earlier this year, yet he had already agreed to join QPR in January.

Sanderson has fond memories of Wearside, though, as he explained after being named Sunderland supporters’ young player of the year following the 2020/21 campaign.

“My time here at Sunderland has been class,” said Sanderson after collecting the award.

"When I came here, all I wanted to do was just as much as I could to help the boys.

I had to work hard to get in the team to begin with – I was in and out of the squad at the start, but since the head coach came in, he gave me a chance and everything I feel has gone well.