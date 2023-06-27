Sunderland youngster Harry Gardiner has signed a new one-year deal at the club which will extend his stay on Wearside until 2024.

The 19-year-old striker was offered a new contract at Sunderland alongside fellow forward Michael Spellman, it was concerned in the club's retained list earlier this summer.

“Harry had a very successful season in the U21’s last time out," academy manager Robin Nicholls said. "He displayed many of the qualities that we look for in a forward player here at the club and showed a real ability to learn and improve.

"We look towards another successful season of development for Harry and hope that we can help him continue on his current trajectory.”

Gardiner took his opportunity in the under-21s side following an ankle injury to fellow forward Max Thompson last season and was shortlisted for the Premier League 2 Player of the Month award in February.

Gardiner caught the eye several times last campaign for Sunderland's under-21 side under Graeme Murty and netted twice in a memorable 4-1 win against Stoke City with head coach Tony Mowbray there to watch the action.

The Sunderland-born player appeared to have scored a hat-trick in the Premier League 2, Division 2, fixture, yet it was deemed Sunderland’s fourth goal went in off opposition defender David Okagbue.