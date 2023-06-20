Exclusive: Sunderland youngster due at Academy of Light to sign new deal

Sunderland youngster Harry Gardiner was due at the Academy of Light today (June 20) to sign a new deal with the club.

The 19-year-old striker was offered a new deal at Sunderland alongside fellow forward Michael Spellman, it was confirmed by the club in their retained list earlier this summer.

However, The Echo understands that Gardiner has accepted Sunderland's offer and is due to sign on the dotted line at the Academy of Light on Tuesday.

The Echo, though, has not yet received any indication on the future of Spellman yet, though this does not necessarily mean he has not accepted Sunderland's offer.

Gardiner took his opportunity in the under-21s side following an ankle injury to fellow forward Max Thompson, and was shortlisted for the Premier League 2 Player of the Month award in February.

Gardiner caught the eye several times last campaign for Sunderland's under-21 side under Graeme Murty and netted twice in a memorable 4-1 win against Stoke City with head coach Tony Mowbray there to watch the action.

The Sunderland-born player appeared to have scored a hat-trick in the Premier League 2, Division 2, fixture, yet it was deemed Sunderland’s fourth goal went in off opposition defender David Okagbue.

“He’s angry because the centre-half got a touch and then he had another chance later on and wanted a hat-trick,” said Murty when discussing Gardiner’s performance.

“That’s a great thing for us because hungry strikers being like that, wanting to score goals, disappointed when they don’t get that one is a great sign for their development and making sure he has that ruthless nature that all good goalscorers need.

“Although he got two he’ll have wanted three, and if he’d got three he’d have wanted four. I actually love that and think it’s a little bit of a reward for all the hard work he does for the team.

“He’s a really selfless worker, he puts a lot of pressure on at least two centre-halves, probably the holding midfielder as well, and we need to get him and feed him the ball because, as he’s shown, he can put the ball away.”