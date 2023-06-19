Dennis Cirkin says he is ready to hit the ground running after agreeing terms on a new, long-term contract at the Stadium of Light.

Cirkin suffered some frustration with injuries across Sunderland's first campaign back in the Championship but he underlined his hugely exciting progress in 28 appearances across all competitions, also managing to chip in with five goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That included a memorable brace at West Bromwich Albion, the central part of a 2-1 win that was crucial to the Black Cats eventually fighting their way into the play-offs.

Cirkin ultimately missed that play-off campaign due to injury but is expected to be fit for the new season and believes that win at The Hawthorns showed that this is a side who should not fear anyone.

The 21-year-old had been entering the final year of his deal but the new contract, which runs until the summer of 2026, gives both parties certainty as they look to build on the last two campaigns.

"Being away from football really makes you grateful for what you do," Cirkin told safc.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You reflect on the season and you just want to get started as soon as possible.

"After West Brom [win], I think we showed that there's no limit to what this team can achieve. If we keep progressing, keep staying positive, there's no limit and we're very, very ambitious at the moment."

Sunderland have already made three additions to their squad in the early stages of the window, with former Benfica B striker Hemir joining Nectarios Triantis and Jobe Bellingham over the weekend.

Cirkin says the club has demonstrated that it is one of the best clubs in the country for young players right now and says that made it an easy decision to extend his stay with the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 21-year-old is excited to continue his journey with the club, one that has already been something of a rollercoaster in the first two seasons.

"Last season was a lot of ups and downs, there were a lot of good moments but a lot of setbacks with injuries and some of them were out of my control, with the concussion and things," Cirkin said.

"It really developed me as a player and as a person, so I look back with no regrets and take everything as a learning [experience]. "It feels a long time ago since I joined! There have been loads of highs and lows but it's been some journey so far.

"I think it's obvious that this is one of the best places for young players at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had one of the youngest teams last season but we also have a good mix, we have experienced players and a great manager as well. I'm really enjoying it at the minute, it feels like the best place for my development so this [extension] is perfect for me.