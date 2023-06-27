News you can trust since 1873
Leeds United to let ex-West Ham striker leave on loan amid Sunderland and Blackburn transfer links

Leeds United will reportedly allow forward Sonny Perkins to leave on loan during this summer’s transfer window - while Sunderland have been linked with the teenager.

By Joe Nicholson
Published 27th Jun 2023, 12:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 13:08 BST

Sunderland are one of several Championship clubs who have been linked with a loan move for Leeds forward Sonny Perkins.

The 19-year-old could be allowed to leave Elland Road this summer, despite The Whites’ relegation to the Championship.

Perkins only joined Leeds from West Ham last summer, signing a contract until 2025, but only made three senior appearances last term.

The teenager predominantly played for Leeds’ under-21s side, scoring 11 goals in 18 league appearances during the 2022/23 season.

According to TeamTalk, ‘half a dozen Championship clubs have registered their interest in the England youth international,’ including Blackburn, Sunderland and Birmingham.

Sunderland are looking to sign at least one more forward this summer and have been keeping track of Ellis Simms’ situation at Everton, following the striker’s loan spell at the Stadium of Light last season.

There are doubts about whether Ross Stewart will be available for the start of the new campaign following an achilles injury, while Sunderland have signed forward Luis Semedo from Benfica.

