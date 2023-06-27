Sunderland teenager Chris Rigg will sign a two-year scholarship deal at the Academy of Light this afternoon (June 27), The Echo understands.

The Athletic yesterday broke the news that Rigg, who turned 16 just nine days ago, was set to stay with Sunderland amid serious interest from Newcastle United and Manchester United.

Sources have now told The Echo that the midfielder will sign a two-year scholarship deal at the Academy of Light this afternoon at 1pm

The England youth international was at the Academy of Light on Monday morning with all other returning Sunderland players following the summer break but will sign on the dotted line today having been persuaded by Sunderland's first-team pathway.

However, 14-year-old goalkeeper Toby Bell is expected to join Chelsea this summer after the London club fended off interest from Pep Guardiola's treble-winning Manchester City.

Rigg became Sunderland's youngest-ever outfield player against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup last season, and then made another two appearances against Fulham in the same competition.

Hebburn-born Rigg was set to be handed further first-team opportunities by head coach Tony Mowbray before picking up an unfortunate injury towards the back end of Sunderland's season.