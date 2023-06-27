Sunderland's Chris Rigg due at Academy of Light today to sign new two-year deal amid Newcastle United links
The Sunderland youngster is due at the Academy of Light this afternoon.
Sunderland teenager Chris Rigg will sign a two-year scholarship deal at the Academy of Light this afternoon (June 27), The Echo understands.
The Athletic yesterday broke the news that Rigg, who turned 16 just nine days ago, was set to stay with Sunderland amid serious interest from Newcastle United and Manchester United.
Sources have now told The Echo that the midfielder will sign a two-year scholarship deal at the Academy of Light this afternoon at 1pm
Rigg is currently free to sign for any club and has been targeted by Newcastle United, the team some of his family supports, and Manchester United.
The England youth international was at the Academy of Light on Monday morning with all other returning Sunderland players following the summer break but will sign on the dotted line today having been persuaded by Sunderland's first-team pathway.
However, 14-year-old goalkeeper Toby Bell is expected to join Chelsea this summer after the London club fended off interest from Pep Guardiola's treble-winning Manchester City.
Rigg became Sunderland's youngest-ever outfield player against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup last season, and then made another two appearances against Fulham in the same competition.
Hebburn-born Rigg was set to be handed further first-team opportunities by head coach Tony Mowbray before picking up an unfortunate injury towards the back end of Sunderland's season.
The Black Cats made the play-offs after finishing sixth but were defeated in the semi-finals over two legs by Luton Towm, who eventually won promotion to the Premier League against Coventry City at Wembley.