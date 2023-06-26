There has been an update regarding the futures of Sunderland starlets Toby Bell, 14, and 16-year-old Chris Rigg.

The Athletic that Bell’s departure for Chelsea from Sunderland is expected shortly with the London club haven beaten off stiff competition from Pep Graudiola's treble-winning Manchester City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the news is more positive on Rigg, with the same publication stating that the youngster is set to stay on Wearside and sign a two-year scholarship contract after making his first-team debut in the FA Cup as a 15-year-old last January.

Rigg, who turned 16 last week, is currently free to sign for any club and has been targeted by Newcastle United, the tea some of his family supports, and Manchester United. The Athletic also state that at one point last season, it was thought Rigg would leave.