Sunderland are said to be one of several clubs interested in Kwame Poku

Sunderland are one several clubs said to be chasing Peterborough United attacker Kwame Poku this summer, according to reports.

The 23-year-old has been a standout performer for the League One side of late, and finished the season with 12 goals and 11 assists across 31 outings in all competitions as the Posh slumped to an 18th-place finish in the third tier.

That return has been enough to ensure that Poku has frequently found himself at the centre of transfer speculation in recent times, and with the EFL season finally having reached its conclusion, it would appear that interest in the winger is set to ramp up even further.

What has been said about Kwame Poku’s future?

Speaking over the weekend, Peterborough chairman Barry Fry delivered an update on the widespread interest that his side are currently fielding in their star man. He said: “The last time I heard, there were 26 clubs in for him. I’m not surprised. The kid has what it takes to reach the Premier League. We have developed him over the past four years to the point where he is ready to take the next step in his career.”

Furthering Fry’s assessment, Football League World report that Birmingham City have already tabled an offer to sign Poku, while also stating that both Sunderland and Sheffield United are keen on the forward. To that end, it is suggested that the Black Cats’ enhanced financial power, brought about by their promotion to the Premier League, could give them an edge if they decide to firm up their interest.

As things stand, Poku is expected to depart Peterborough this summer, with his contract set to expire over the summer. In the event of him joining another English club, United are hopeful that they will receive some kind of compensation for the player via a tribunal, but if he moves abroad - including north of the border to Scotland - then he will likely depart for a fraction of the price. With that in mind, both Celtic and Rangers are also said to be monitoring his situation.

What has Regis Le Bris said about Sunderland’s transfer plans?

Addressing Sunderland’s blueprints for the summer transfer window in a press conference earlier this month, Le Bris admitted that much depended on which division Sunderland would find themselves in after the conclusion of the play-offs.

He said: “We're working on two plans [one for the Premier League and one for the Championship]. The main focus is on the play-offs but at the same time we still have a lot to do and speak regularly with Kristjaan [Speakman], Kyril [Louis-Dreyfus] and the recruitment structure. We have regular meetings, I have one this afternoon for example, it's all part of the process.”

