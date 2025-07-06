Sunderland will kick off their pre-season schedule with a double-header with non-league neighbours South Shields and Gateshead next weekend.

There are just days to go until Sunderland officially get their pre-season campaign underway with two friendlies in one afternoon.

The Black Cats will return to action for the first time since their Championship play-off final win against Sheffield United when they visit National League neighbours Gateshead on Saturday lunchtime before taking on National League North side South Shields just hours later.

Sevilla and Sporting CP will provide the opposition during a training camp in Portugal before Regis Le Bris and his players head to Hearts to take on the Scottish Premiership club in a testimonial game for former Black Cats keeper Craig Gordon. The final three friendlies of the summer comes as Stadium of Light meetings with Real Betis and Rayo Vallecano sandwich an away game at Bundesliga club Augsberg.

Le Bris will use his entire squad and a number of academy players throughout a packed pre-season schedule - and a number of Black Cats players will believe they have a point to prove over the next month.

The 5 Sunderland players that need to impress in pre-season and beyond

Sunderland's Jenson Seelt - Photo by Ben Cuthbertson | Sunderland's Jenson Seelt - Photo by Ben Cuthbertson

Jenson Seelt

There was great anticipation about the deal that saw Seelt join Sunderland from Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven during the summer of 2023 - but the defender’s attempts to establish himself in the Black Cats side have been hampered by a serious knee injury. Now approaching full fitness, Seelt will hope to impress Le Bris during his side’s pre-season schedule and look to challenge for a place in his squad this season.

Alan Browne

The signings of Habib Diarra and Noah Sadiki and the permanent addition of Enzo Le Fee has increased competition for a place in the heart of Le Bris’ side - although the latter of that trio could play a role further forward. Browne was in and out of the Black Cats starting eleven when he recovered from a serious injury in February and he will hope to impress during pre-season.

Ian Poveda

The twice-capped Colombia international joined Sunderland on loan last summer and it would be safe to say his first season on Wearside was somewhat underwhelming. Poveda made just six appearances in the Championship and did not register a goal or an assist during the time. If he is to start proving himself, a positive pre-season feels almost essential.

Harrison Jones

The Academy of Light product has made six senior appearances under Regis Le Bris and is sure to gain further opportunities to impress as the Black Cats make their way through their pre-season schedule. How he fares could dictate if he is handed a chance to impress as part of the Premier League squad or if he spends the season out on loan amid reports of interest from elsewhere.

Leo Hjelde

Hjelde probably should not be on this list as he prepares to undergo further surgery on an Achilles injury that will rule him out of contention until after the start of the new Premier League season. The Norway Under-21 international could face further competition for a place in the Black Cats defence by the time he returns to full fitness - and he will have plenty to prove when he does.

