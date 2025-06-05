The Sunderland midfielder is attracting loan interest amid an uncertain summer following promotion

The future of Sunderland midfielder Harrison Jones is up in the air following the Black Cats’ promotion to the Premier League, with club and player weighing up the next best step in his development.

The Echo understands that while Jones remains highly thought of by head coach Régis Le Bris, a decision on his short-term future may depend heavily on Sunderland’s summer recruitment drive and any potential midfield departures. Le Bris is a fan of the 20-year-old and values his attitude and application in training, with the possibility of Jones featuring off the bench in early Premier League fixtures not ruled out.

Jones, a boyhood Sunderland supporter, has come a long way since overcoming a serious early-career injury. Remarkably, he earned his first professional contract on word-of-mouth alone, with the club’s at-the-time new hierarchy yet to see him play. Since then, Jones has progressed well and regularly trains regularly with the senior squad. The player made his Championship debut away against Sheffield Wednesday last season, and featured in both the FA Cup and league games under Le Bris.

However, with just six senior appearances to his name, there’s an understanding that consistent first-team football would be essential for his long-term progression. A loan move, likely to League One or the Scottish Premiership, is once again on the table, as was the case during the January window when interest in the midfielder was turned away by Sunderland, who opted to keep him as part of the squad during the final months of the campaign.

Jones remains eligible to captain Graeme Murty’s under-21s side next season and could well be involved in Le Bris’ wider group during pre-season. The final decision on his immediate future could come later in the window or even in January, depending on how Sunderland’s summer business unfolds, though there is an acceptance that the player will need to play regular senior first-team football soon to continue his development. Jones is under contract with the club until 2028.

What has Harrison Jones said about playing for Sunderland?

“I’m really proud, I’ve worked hard for many years to get here,” Jones said after making his first league appearance for Sunderland. “I’m really grateful for the opportunity. Obviously, it didn’t go how we wanted to but I’m proud that I was able to represent Sunderland. That feeling probably won’t sink in for a while. I’m just really proud every time I represent Sunderland, it’s my home club.

“I’m only here because of all my family’s hard work. I don’t live close although I am a Sunderland fan, so they’ve probably had to sacrifice as much as I have so I’m really grateful for that and I’m happy that they can see what they’ve helped me become so I’m happy for them as well.

“If you play and train well, you’ll get opportunities which has been proved this season so I’ve just got to keep working hard and developing relationships on the pitch so that next time I can keep progressing. I loved every minute and I’m definitely hungry for more.”

