Adil Aouchiche joins Aberdeen on loan as Sunderland's summer reshuffle continues following promotion

Sunderland midfielder Adil Aouchiche has joined Aberdeen on loan for the 2025–26 season.

The 22-year-old will link up with the Scottish Premiership side as they aim to build on last season’s fifth-place finish and compete in Europe. Aouchiche, who signed for Sunderland from FC Lorient in September 2023, has made 38 appearances in all competitions, scoring twice and providing four assists. The former Paris Saint-Germain and AS Saint-Étienne playmaker also featured 12 times during a loan spell at Portsmouth in the second half of last season.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “Adil expressed a desire to play regularly in January, and we achieved this outcome during his time on loan at Portsmouth. This move to Aberdeen will enable him to continue playing games regularly at a progressive Club, who also have a European games programme. At 22, he has significant experience and we believe this move to be a great next step for him. We wish him well and look forward to supporting him throughout the upcoming season.”

The move follows confirmation that goalkeeper Nathan Bishop has left Sunderland on a permanent basis to join newly-promoted League One side AFC Wimbledon. Bishop joined Sunderland from Manchester United in the summer of 2023 and made two senior appearances for the club. He served as Anthony Patterson’s deputy during the 2023–24 season before the arrival of Simon Moore pushed him further down the pecking order.

The 24-year-old endured an injury-hit loan spell at Wycombe Wanderers before finishing the campaign strongly with Cambridge United, which paved the way for his switch to Plough Lane. Bishop has signed a three-year deal with the Dons, though neither club has disclosed whether a fee was involved.

Speakman said: “Nathan has been an outstanding professional throughout his time at Sunderland AFC, playing an important role within the squad and the dressing room. Although injuries disrupted his playing time whilst on loan last season, he ended the campaign strongly. This is a step he’s ready to take and his professionalism and work ethic will ensure he has an excellent platform to build from at AFC Wimbledon. We all wish him well.”

What other Sunderland-related transfer news is there?

Sunderland are reportedly lining up a move for Wolves goalkeeper Sam Johnstone as they continue efforts to strengthen their squad ahead of their return to the Premier League.

That’s according to journalist Alan Nixon, who claims the Black Cats are eyeing the 31-year-old as serious competition for current No.1 Anthony Patterson. The move comes amid Sunderland’s ongoing search for a new goalkeeper to bolster their ranks following promotion, with new goalkeeping coach Neil Cutler thought to be playing a key role in the club’s pursuit of Johnstone.

Cutler worked closely with the England international during their time together at both Aston Villa and Wolves, and Nixon reports that he would welcome a third reunion on Wearside. The former Villa coach was recently appointed to Régis Le Bris’ backroom team after the departure of Tom Weal earlier this summer.