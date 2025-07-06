Sunderland's summer has impressed, but Premier League know-how could still be the missing piece

There’s plenty to be excited about at Sunderland this summer. Deals for Habib Diarra, Noah Sadiki and Enzo Le Fée represent an ambitious new chapter under Régis Le Bris, while the imminent arrival of Reinildo Mandava from Atlético Madrid brings a wealth of Champions League and La Liga experience.

These are not players to be sniffed at. They’ve faced the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG and Marseille – and more than held their own. But amid the excitement, it’s worth highlighting a very real and sobering fact: there are just 22 Premier League appearances across Sunderland’s current squad.

That figure includes the likes of Patrick Roberts, Ian Poveda, Simon Moore, Niall Huggins, and Leo Hjelde. And with the exception of Roberts, it’s difficult to see any of those players playing a meaningful role for Sunderland next season. Most are either likely to leave or sit on the periphery.

This is not a crisis – far from it. The club has done incredibly well this window. The strategy is clear, coherent and consistent with everything Kristjaan Speakman, Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, and now Florent Ghisolfi have built since 2021. But it does pose a legitimate question about balance. In my opinion, Sunderland would benefit from adding one or two signings who know this league, know what’s required, and know-how to respond when the margins are razor-thin.

Some have pointed out on social media that Premier League experience doesn’t guarantee success. And they’re absolutely right. Jack Rodwell, Joleon Lescott, Danny Graham – Sunderland have seen what happens when you put all your faith in tired legs and big reputations. Nobody is suggesting the Black Cats rip up the model and go back to those days.

But the argument for adding top-flight experience is not about panic or abandoning principle. It’s about realism. When Sunderland were promoted to the Championship, they had players like Danny Batth, Corry Evans, Alex Pritchard, Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts to guide them. They were players who knew the level and could help anchor the group through tough patches.

The Premier League is no different. And if you want to survive, or even thrive, you need players who’ve been there and done it. It’s also worth noting that some of Sunderland’s current targets do tick this box. Djordje Petrovic, for example, has Premier League experience with Chelsea. That potential deal would go some way toward adding some balance. You could also argue that many members of Sunderland’s squad have now played a massive amount of games in England, though how well they will be able to adapt remains to be seen.

In the end, there’s no perfect formula. Plenty of players have arrived in England with zero Premier League minutes and lit it up. Football is a universal language, and perhaps Sunderland are betting that talent and tactical clarity will speak loudest. But if there’s room in the budget and space in the squad, a couple of seasoned heads wouldn’t go amiss. After all, balance is important in life as it is in football.

But here’s the nice part: this entire debate shows how far Sunderland have come in a short space of time. It wasn’t long ago we were analysing the merits of Callum McFadzean and wondering whether Denver Hume would sign a new deal. We’ve come from the depths of League One to debating Champions League-experienced full-backs and £30million midfielders.

The dark days feel like a distant memory now, and it’s healthy that these conversations are happening. We won’t always agree, but debating whether Sunderland need Premier League experience is a much better place to be than debating whether Sunderland need a new left-back from Plymouth Argyle.

So yes, the model is working. And yes, there’s excitement in the air. But if Sunderland can add a couple of players who know the terrain – and complement the club’s philosophy – it might just be the final ingredient in a recipe that’s been carefully building for four years.