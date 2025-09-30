Sunderland are looking to build on their strong start to the Premier League campaign at Old Trafford

Heading into the game at Nottingham Forest, the question every Sunderland fan was pondering was how Régis Le Bris would manage Reinildo's suspension.

There was the option to move to a back three or to recall Dan Ballard and shuffle the back four around, something that we mused on these very pages might be impossible to resist given the centre back's form over the last few months. Perhaps we shouldn't be surprised that in the end, Le Bris went for the most straightforward option. As he put, left back for a left back. The head coach had hinted in his pre-match press conference that he wouldn't move away from a back three, outlining his belief that much of his team's success over the past year has been built on the stability of their formation and structure. Le Bris values continuity and established partnerships, which in the end gave Arthur Masuaku the nod as a left-footed full back.

Though it wasn't always a straightforward for Masuaku on his first league start, Le Bris praised him after the game and there were at times signs of his attacking quality as he whipped balls into the box. While a change can't be ruled out, Le Bris's praise and explanation of his selection decision appeared to strongly suggest that Masuaku is the most likely player to continue there when Sunderland travel to Manchester United this weekend.

It seems unlikely Le Bris will switch to a back three even to match Ruben Amorim's system and with the defensive pairing of Nordi Mukiele and Omar Alderete firmly established for the time being, significant changes appear highly unlikely.

"It was the most natural option, left-back for a left-back," Le Bris said of his decision to go with Masuaku ahead of Ballard.

"He did well. It wasn't easy because he got a yellow card early in the game and their wingers are really powerful and strong in one vs one, so it was an important decision to change after 60 minutes. It's still a question of momentum and feeling during the week. We analysed the previous game deeply so we can feel the dynamic and the consistency is really important so I didn't want to change to go to a back five early in the game. It worked well even if it wasn't perfect, and then Dan came on a bit later."

One player who may feel is now edging closer to his first start is Lutsharel Geertruida. Saturday's game was his longest cameo in a Sunderland shirt yet, and in a more familiar right back position he showed some of the attributes that have already led him to an impressive top-tier career. Strong defensively, he also offered an attacking outlet and went close to adding a second late on when he drove into into the box before seeing a shot saved well by Matz Sels.

The other changes Régis Le Bris could consider as Sunderland face Manchester United

Le Bris's preference for stability, and the superb form of players such as Wilson Isidor and Noah Sadiki means that much of the XI this weekend will pick itself. One interesting dilemma the head coach does have is whether he continues with Chris Rigg from the start, or whether he moves Enzo Le Fée infield to accommodate either Simon Adingra or Chemsdine Talbi moving across to the flank where he appears to be a little more comfortable from an attacking perspective.

What Le Fée and Talbi offer in their current positions, however, is a relentless work rate that helps Sunderland maintain the strong defensive structure that has powered their impressive start to the campaign. Rigg's athleticism and willingness to get stuck in only adds to a team that at the moment is not always sparkling but is proving very difficult to believe. Though their start to the season has been largely wretched and the pressure on head coach Ruben Amorim growing by the week, Le Bris will not make the mistake of underestimating the quality of players in the Manchester United side and especially on home turf. Whatever XI he settles upon, don't expect him to move too far away from a tried and tested formula.