Phil Smith's Sunderland player ratings vs Nottingham Forest as 'outstanding' trio scores nines

Published 27th Sep 2025, 19:36 BST

Sunderland landed a valuable three points against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground

Sunderland’s Premier League journey continued with a trip to the City Ground as Régis Le Bris’ side faced Nottingham Forest under the lights. It was another opportunity to measure themselves against established top-flight opposition, and another chance to show the qualities that have defined their return to the big stage so far.

The contest had its share of tension and talking points – as is often the case in the Premier League – and once again it left plenty for supporters to debate long after the final whistle. There were spells of pressure, moments of resilience and flashes of individual quality that shaped the flow of the game.

For Sunderland, this was as much about character as it was about points, with every performance scrutinised as the team continue to adjust to the demands of the division. From the senior figures expected to set the tone to the younger talents tasked with stepping up on the biggest stage, all eyes were on how the squad coped with the challenge.

Phil Smith was at the City Ground to deliver his verdict on how each Black Cats player fared – here are his ratings from the game:

A remarkable response to his rare error last week. Strong off his line, distributed well and made some saves right out of the top drawer. 9

1. Robin Roefs

Tested by N’Doye in the first half and stood up to the challenge well. One rare error in the second half almost cost Sunderland but he dug in again to seal the win. 7

2. Trai Hume

Not at his best in possession but again one first contact on so many set plays and defended resolutely. 7

3. Nordi Mukiele

Took his goal well and defended his box with top quality. A proper defender who never seems flustered. Bargain buy. 9

4. Omar Alderete

