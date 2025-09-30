Chemsdine Talbi has started every Premier League game for Sunderland since joining from Club Brugge

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chemsdine Talbi says Sunderland have shown that they have the belief that they can get a positive result from any Premier League fixture.

Sunderland sealed their third win of the campaign when they beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 at the City Ground on Saturday, taking them to an impressive early points haul of eleven from six games. Talbi says the team believe they can compete in every game and have shown they are aiming for a win week in, week out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are consistently in every game, we know what we need to do," Talbi said.

"And we know that we can take points everywhere, which we did here. We have the team for it. Like I say, we can take points everywhere, even away home. We showed great mentality here, even if it was not our best game. But I think there will be games like this, and we can use free kicks, everything. And we took the three points."

Talbi has started every Premier League game this season and the 20-year-old believes he is growing increasingly confident at the level. That has been helped by his versatility across the front line, with the opportunity to play off the left at times in both of the last two fixtures demonstrating his dribbling ability.

"Whatever position the coach tells me to play, I will do my best to bring the most for the team," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And, of course, on the left side, I'm more aggressive, one-on-one and I showed it today again. When the coach told me to do my job, I will do it for him and the team. I think in the beginning it was difficult because you come from Belgian league to Premier League but I think every day, every game, I level up.

"For sure, I need to keep trying to be more aggressive and I try to show every game [what I can do]. On the right, it's a little more difficult [to be aggressive] because I'm on my right foot but like I said, the coach told me to play there and I will do the best for the team."

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Régis Le Bris discusses Chemsdine Talbi's valuable versatility for Sunderland

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of the win at Nottingham Forest, head coach Le Bris had confirmed he was considering giving Talbi more time off the left wing in future but that his role on the right was important to the side as things stand. Le Bris has previously praised the youngster's impressive work ethic, giving valuable protection to Trai Hume and the team more generally against counter attacks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Yeah, I think it's often probably a bit more a bit easier to to play a right-footed winger off the left and left-footed off the right because you have two options," Le Bris said.

"You can go inside and go outside if you can use not your weak foot, but your other foot. And for Chems, I think he's versatile and this is good for us. Wen you get good vibes in one position, probably you prefer to keep going, but the team is is not always designed for one player. We need to find a balance."