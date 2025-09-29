I watched Sunderland's last-gasp signing make his debut - this is what caught my eye

Régis Le Bris handed a debut to Sunderland’s final summer transfer window signing at Nottingham Forest

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For a dynamic winger who relishes taking on players and getting shots way in the final third, this far away from an ideal scenario in which to make your debut.

When Bertrand Traoré entered the fray at Nottingham Forest Sunderland were going through their toughest spell of the game, doing their best to repel waves of attacks and crosses into their box from the home side. It was never going to be a game in which we saw the very best of what Traoré can offer Sunderland this season, but his cameo was in its own way a reassuring one. Sunderland not only got over the line but actually steadied and offered a threat of their own late on, and the former Ajax winger was undoubtedly a part of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With most of Sunderland's players behind the ball, the key for Traoré was to hold onto the ball and relieve pressure wherever he could. Thanks partly to a solid cameo from Brian Brobbey when he was later introduced, it was a task he did well. There was one error from the winger, a pass back infield straight to an opponent that could have proved costly, but it was also notable for its rarity. This wasn't necessarily an explosive performance from Traoré but it was a composed one in which he demonstrated his experience and maturity. That misplaced pass was the only one of his eight that he didn't complete, and the key statistic is that despite having twenty touches of the ball he was only dispossessed twice. Given how regularly he was receiving the ball with a host of Nottingham Forest players then swarming to press, that's an impressive statistic.

Traoré does not have the same pace as Chemsdine Talbi and you can see why Régis Le Bris is going to use him from the bench to begin with, as ideally he needs his wingers to be able to quickly break forward and carry the ball long distances as Sunderland prioritise a solid structure out of possession. What Traoré can offer is poise on the ball and the opportunity to create a bit of magic when he gets sight of goal. One of Sunderland's best late moves ended with Traoré drawing a decent save from Matz Selz as he curled an effort towards the far corner from the right-hand side of the box, a position from which he has had a lot of success in his career.

Traoré's height and strength also makes it difficult for him to be easily pushed off the ball, which helped on Saturday. It led to Lutsharel Geertruida's late chance as Traoré won a loose ball and set him away, albeit with the defender taking a superb first touch to control a ball that was initially behind him.

Sunderland invested a significant amount of money in their squad this summer and at around £2 million, Traoré was a low-risk, low-cost option that emerged in the very late stages of the transfer window when it became clear that a loan move for Patrick Roberts to join Birmingham City was advancing. Kristjaan Speakman would later reveal that the deal would go through with a matter of minutes to spare, and the importance of that final breakthrough could yet grow in time. How much game time Traoré lands over the course of the season and whether he can really push his way into contention for regular starts remains to be seen, but there was enough evidence here to suggest that he can prove a canny addition that adds something a little bit different to Le Bris's options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Former Premier League referee delivers verdict on controversial call in Sunderland win

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher said Sunderland were fortunate to be awarded the free kick from which Omar Alderete scored the game's only goal at the City Ground on Saturday.

Alderete converted Granit Xhaka's free kick after the referee penalised and booked Nicolas Dominguez, who had challenged Trai Hume for a loose ball. Speaking on Sky Sports News show Ref Watch, Gallagher said the best decision would have been to let play continue.

"He gives an indirect free kick for simulation against Dominguez," Gallagher said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I actually think two players challenge for the ball and for me, just leave it alone. I wouldn't side with either. Just leave it alone and I think it goes away, and then of course it ramps up because they then score from the free kick."