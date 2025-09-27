Sunderland have taken another crucial three points in the fight for Premier League survival at Nottingham Forest

For an hour it was an outstanding away performance.

Sunderland ceded possession happily enough but limited Nottingham Forest to few chances, their strategy of picking thier moments to break and capitalising on set pieces again working to a tee.

After that? Well they needed a bit of luck and their goalkeeper to produce a truly exceptional display. Robin Roefs responded to his rare error last week with a string of excellent saves to deny Nottingham Forest, who also spurned some golden opportunities to level through Chris Wood.

Sunderland rode their luck without a doubt, but their willingness to suffer and defend their box at all costs has produced another outstanding result. Eleven points from six games is a return few would have dared believe possible in the days after that win over Sheffield United.

Sunderland started brightly, having arguably the best chance of the first half when the hosts struggled to deal with a fairly routine entry into their box. As the hosts dithered Wilson Isidor pounced, smashing na effort at goal on the spin and watching as it flew agonisingly wide of the far post. Sels in the Nottingham Forest goal was well beaten.

The opening exchanges didn't really reflect how much of the first half would eventually look, with Nottingham Forest quickly assuming diominance of the ball and with Sunderland retreating into their low block. The positive for Sunderland was that they were conceding few chances, the hosts only real early effort of note coming when Wood headed over the bar from a cross 22 minutes into the game. The frustration for Sunderland was that they weren't really retaining possession well enough, inviting pressure as a result. Nottingham Forest opted not to press from goal kicks but to instead allow Trai Hume and Nordi Mukiele to bring the ball out, springing into action thereafter. It worked well for a spell, with the hosts at one point enjoying over 80% possession.

Sunderland steadied, growing in confidence even if chances were few and far between. By the time they took the lead, they had more than played their way back into the contest. The goal was controversial, though, with Nottingham Forest incensed that was Nicolas Dominguez was penalised and then booked for simulation as he and Trai Hime challenged. Xhaka then floated a gorgeous free kick to the back post, which Alderete forced past Sels from close range. The Paraguay defender had been immense all half, Xhaka too.

Forest should have levelled just before the break when N'Doye had an effort deflected wide of the far post, before Wood headed the corner over from close range.

Broadly speaking, though, Sunderland's approach of soaking up pressure and allowing Forest to have the ball was working well.

The second half was fiercely competitive in its opening exchanges, Sunderland gifting up little to the opposition but not making much of their rare opportunities to counter. On the hour mark both managers intervened, an aggressive double substitution getting more attacks on for Postecoglou. Le Bris's changes were more about managing fatigue, Rigg and Masuaku replaced by Geertruida and Traore. That led to a reshuffle all over the pitch, Hume shuffling across to left back and Geertruida dropping in on the right. Further forward Le Fee moved infield, Talbi over to the left to allow Traore to take up his preferred position on the right.

Forest were beginning to slowly get on top, seeing more and more possession in advanced areas. It looked as if Sunderland had got through the initial wave of pressure that followed the changes, but the hosts were left wondering how they had not equalised in a remarkable sequence of play. First Alderete made a strong block after Hume ceded possession in his own box, the follow-up save from Roefs even stronger as he saved with his outstretched boot. Forest quickly came again and a deft header to the far post was just clawed clear by Roefs. Le Bris brought Ballard on for Le Fee, Sunderland dropping deeper and deeper.

The hosts kept coming, Woods somehow heading wide at the far post when Gibbs-White found him with a delightful inswinging cross from deep on the right.

Postecoglou's side continued to push for a winner but in truth Sunderland had come through the worst of the goalmouth pressure, Le Bris bringing on Brobbey and Adingra and finding that the fresh legs helped get his side up the pitch a little more. Sunderland actually came closest late on, Ballard hitting a loose ball over the bar before Sels blocked brilliantly from the marauding Geertruida.

The hosts will wonder how they didn't get something from the game but Sunderland have shown again they are no pushovers. Roefs and Xhaka in particular were superb.