Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris has been left with some major selection headaches for the trip to Nottingham Forest

Régis Le Bris has some major decisions to make this week as Sunderland prepare to face Nottingham Forest, with Habib Diarra out for an extended period and Reinildo beginning a three-game suspension.

Le Bris is likely to still be without Dennis Cirkin, who is recovering from an issue with both his wrist and knee. Here, we take a closer look at the options he has in Reinildo's absence and what we think might be his most likely solution...

The straight swap

Arthur Masuaku made his first league appearance for the club as a late substitute on Sunday, and bringing him into the side would minimise the disruption of Reinildo's absence. With Chris Rigg likely keeping his place in Habib Diarra's injury, it would allow Le Bris to keep the shape and structure that has served Sunderland so well through the opening eight games of the Premier League season. Masuaku will also be able to bring both the experience and the height that Reinildo has added to Sunderland's defence.

It's not exactly a straight swap, though. While Masuaku has played a lot of football at left back and has been recruited to offer cover in this position, he is a much more attacking player than Reinildo. With Sunderland facing two difficult away games before the October international break, there remains an argument that Masuaku may best be deployed as an impact substitute for the time being.

The small shift

While it will require a reshuffle of sorts, it's hard not to argue that the next player in line for selection ought to be Dan Ballard. Ballard produced a quite sensational run of performances to secure Sunderland's promotion to the Premier League and then get them up and running with an emphatic win over West Ham United on opening day. A groin injury halted his progress but he was a vital part of Sunderland's draw with Aston Villa, slotting easily alongside Nordi Mukiele and Omar Alderete.

If Le Bris wants to keep the 4-3-3 system he has used for the majority of his tenure at the club, there is still a relatively straightforward way to do it while recalling Ballard. Mukiele, while very comfortable in central defence, has been a right back first and foremost and so would have no issues sliding across. Trai Hume could then go over and play left back, as he has done successfully a number of times during his Sunderland career. Mukiele and Lutsharel Geertruida have also played left back previously, so could so again in order to pave the way for Ballard to return.

The biggest issue with this move would be that it would mean playing two right-footed players down the left flank, which could make Sunderland a little predictable and easy to defend against as a result. What it would undeniably do is give them a strong defensive structure and set-piece dominance in both boxes.

The formation change

Le Bris could also continue how Sunderland finished on Sunday with Mukiele, Ballard and Alderete forming an imposing back three. The absence of Diarra potentially strengthens the case for this shift, with either Rigg on Enzo Le Fée playing as the ten ahead of Granit Xhaka and Noah Sadiki. Le Bris could then maintain an attacking threat on the left through Masuaku or Chemsdine Talbi, who looked lively in that position through the second half. It would also allow Sunderland to play an additional striker, potentially strengthening their threat on the break.

What we think Le Bris might do

Le Bris will no doubt keep his cards close to his chest when he holds his pre-match press conference later this week, and will be carefully weighing up his options ahead of the trip to the City Ground. While Masuaku's introduction at left back might be the simplest solution on paper, it will surely be difficult to ignore Ballard's claim for a recall whether that be as part of a back four or a back five.