Sunderland drew 1-1 with Aston Villa in their latest Premier League fixture on Sunday

Sunderland's draw with Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon had its fair share of drama, which meant that one slightly unusual incident may have gone slightly under the radar.

But there was widespread bemusement in the 63rd minute, when referee Sam Barrott paused play to show Aston Villa substitute a yellow card. The card appeared to be because Maatsen was clearly grappling with Sunderland centre back Dan Ballard. Not surprisingly, Sunderland's players and supporters were left wondering why they had not been awarded a penalty.

PGMOL sources have told The Echo this morning that this relates to how referees are instructed to deal with holding offences under the laws of he game, which are set by IFAB. In short, a penalty was not awarded because the ball was not yet in play, with the Black Cats still waiting to actually take the corner.

IFAB instructions are that a referee must intervene wherever possible before the set piece is taken. First this is with a warning, and secondly with a yellow card. If the offence then continues when the ball is back in play, a free kick or a penalty should then be given.

Holding offences are of course a big talking point in the Premier League this season, with referees having been advised to pay extra scrutiny in a bid to stamp them out.

Here's what the laws of the game say about holding offences, and how a referee should manage them:

"Referees are reminded to make an early intervention and to deal firmly with holding offences, especially inside the penalty area at corner kicks and free kicks. To deal with these situations:

- the referee must warn any player holding an opponent before the ball is in play

- caution the player if the holding continues before the ball is in play

- award a direct free kick or penalty kick and caution the player if it happens once the ball is in play

With the added scrutiny on holding this season, it might well be that this slightly unusual passage of play is one we begin to see more regularly as officials apply this advice from IFAB.

Régis Le Bris and Sunderland hit with double selection blow after Aston Villa draw

Sunderland are set to be without Reinildo for three games after the left back was dismissed for violent conduct in the 1-1 draw with Aston Villa. Le Bris said Sunderland ‘had to respect the decision’ after Reinildo was dismissed for a kick at Matty Cash, hinting that the club would not pursue an appeal in admitting his disappointment with the defender.

The Premier League match centre explained the reasoning for the decision with this official statement: “The referee’s call of red card to Reinildo for violent conduct was checked and confirmed by VAR – with the contact on Cash deemed to be a clear violent action with his studs.”

Sunderland are also expecting to be without Habib Diarra for their fixtures against Nottingham Forest and Manchester United after the midfielder suffered a muscle injury in training the day before the Aston Villa draw. While Sunderland are still waiting for the exact diagnosis, Le Bris confirmed that he was expecting to be without Diarra for a few weeks.