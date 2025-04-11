Sunderland's 2024/25 net spend compared to Leeds United and other Championship rivals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

How does Sunderland’s spending compare to Sheffield United, Portsmouth, Middlesbrough and other Championship rivals?

Sunderland’s approach to recruitment has been widely discussed in recent months as the Black Cats continue to add younger talent to their squad and give them a platform to impress at the Stadium of Light.

Although not every addition over the last three seasons has been a success, there have been several shrewd additions that have gone on to form an integral part of the squad that officially secured a Championship play-off spot with a goalless draw at Norwich City on Tuesday night. The likes of Trai Hume, Jobe Bellingham, Romaine Mundle and Dennis Cirkin have all been secured for relatively modest fees and have impressed during their time in red and white.

The Academy of Light has also proved useful for the Black Cats with Anthony Patterson, Dan Neil, Chris Rigg and Tommy Watson all featuring throughout the season - although the latter will depart Wearside this summer after Sunderland agreed a £10m deal for the young winger with Premier League club Brighton and Hove Albion.

With another crucial summer transfer window lying in wait, Sunderland’s plans may well depend on which division they are plying their trade in next season - but no matter what there will be a need to strengthen Regis Le Bris’ ranks to allow the former Lorient head coach to build on what has been a positive first season in charge at the Stadium of Light.

But how has Sunderland’s net spend during the Frenchman’s first year on Wearside compared to their rivals in the Championship? We take a look with figures provided by the transfer experts at TransferMarkt.

What is the net spend of Sunderland and their Championship rivals across the 2024/25 season?

Frank Reid

Clubs making a profit

1st: Leeds United - €130.48m profit (current league position - 1st) 2nd. Burnley - €53.52m profit (current league position - 2nd) 3rd: Watford - €26.72m profit (current league position - 10th) 4th: Sheffield United - €25.12m profit (current league position - 3rd) 5th: Hull City - €11.37m profit (current league position - 19th) 6th: Blackburn Rovers - €8.61m profit (current league position - 12th) 7th: Norwich City - €6.85m profit (current league position - 11th) 8th: Sunderland - €6.45m profit (current league position - 4th) 9th: Plymouth Argyle - €5.68m profit (current league position - 24th) 10th: Millwall - €4.06m profit (current league position - 9th) 11th: Middlesbrough - €1.6m profit (current league position - 7th) 12th: Derby County - €1.31m profit (current league position - 21st)

Clubs making a loss

13th: Cardiff City - €0.18m loss (current league position - 22nd) 14th: Stoke City - €2.16m loss (current league position - 20th) 15th: Queens Park Rangers - €3.67m loss (current league position - 15th) 16th: Oxford United - €3.82m loss (current league position - 18th) 17th: West Bromwich Albion - €4.11m loss (current league position - 8th) 18th: Sheffield Wednesday - €4.35m loss (current league position - 13th) 19th: Portsmouth - €4.60m loss (current league position - 17th) 20th: Preston North End - €4.63m loss (current league position - 16th) 21st: Bristol City - €4.90m loss (current league position - 5th) 22nd: Swansea City - €5.43m loss (current league position - 14th) 23rd: Luton Town - €7.35m loss (current league position - 23rd) 24th: Coventry City - €17.25m loss (current league position - 6th)

